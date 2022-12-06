ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death

A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police

QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
MOLINE, IL
iheart.com

Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County

(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
DAVENPORT, IA
khqa.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in Henry County head-on crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in an afternoon crash in Henry County. It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a truck driven by Norman E. Hirschy,...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation

MARENGO — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn.
MARENGO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa plant explosion, fire lead to injuries, evacuation

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn.
MARENGO, IA
KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Notes found on QC college campus under investigation

Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank

A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night. According to Davenport Police, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired at 9:53 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her 22-day-old infant in February 2021. Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment resulting in injury, a Class C felony. She initially faced the more serious charge of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man. Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man. No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy