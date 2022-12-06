Read full article on original website
Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
Southeast Iowa man killed in Henry County head-on crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in an afternoon crash in Henry County. It happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a truck driven by Norman E. Hirschy,...
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
MARENGO — An explosion and fire at an agricultural plant Thursday in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. in Marengo at a plant owned by Heartland Crush, a soybean crushing company. Hours later, the fire continued to burn.
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear on drug charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Quayshan Moore, 29, is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He is also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge. According to Quad Cities...
Notes found on QC college campus under investigation
Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee. Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash. Officers learned...
Whiteside County K9 unit tracks down burglary suspect following pursuit Thursday morning
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A burglary suspect was caught in Whiteside County after a police pursuit thanks to the efforts of a K9 unit, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 at about 8:10 a.m., deputies were on a routine patrol...
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night. According to Davenport Police, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave. for a report of shots fired at 9:53 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead...
Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her 22-day-old infant in February 2021. Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment resulting in injury, a Class C felony. She initially faced the more serious charge of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony.
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree. Davenport police responded about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 9 to the Dollar Tree located in the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police...
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man. Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man. No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear...
