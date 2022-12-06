Death investigation underway after man found in water at Willoughby Harbor Marina

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in the water at Willoughby Harbor Marina early Tuesday morning.

According to Norfolk police, the call for the incident came in around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday regarding an unresponsive person in the water in the 1500 block of Bayville Street.

Officials from Norfolk Fire & Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is currently being investigated as an undetermined death case. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

