Bensalem Township, PA

Daily Voice

NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Centurion

Septa Shows off Proposed Bus Route Changes at Epstein Campus

BRISTOL- On Thursday Nov. 10th, The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, more commonly known as SEPTA, held an open house at Bucks’s Gene & Marleen Epstein Campus to present a proposed revamp of the systems bus network. The event featured representatives from SEPTA as well as posters with information about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Pennridge Regional Police Department seeks public’s help

Pennridge Regional Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people in this photograph. They are suspected of being involved in two thefts from vehicle incidents at Park Club Fitness in East Rockhill Township. They were later observed attempting to make fraudulent account transactions from one of the victim’s bank accounts. The attempted transactions occurred at the American Heritage Bank in Warminster Township.
EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, PA
92.7 WOBM

Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ

