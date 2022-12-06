Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say
A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
sauconsource.com
LST Police Investigating Suspicious Activity, Urge Vigilance ‘at All Times’
Lower Saucon Township Police said Thursday that they are investigating two different reports of suspicious activity, one of which occurred in late September and was previously publicized by the department. In that incident–first publicized on Crimewatch Oct. 13–police said patio chair covers were removed and a window damaged at a...
Centurion
Septa Shows off Proposed Bus Route Changes at Epstein Campus
BRISTOL- On Thursday Nov. 10th, The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, more commonly known as SEPTA, held an open house at Bucks’s Gene & Marleen Epstein Campus to present a proposed revamp of the systems bus network. The event featured representatives from SEPTA as well as posters with information about...
The N.J. man who sold pesticides he claimed would kill COVID is going to jail
A Burlington County businessman who previously admitted that he illegally sold $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed would kill the coronavirus, in a scheme that defrauded federal agencies as well as police and fire departments, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, authorities said. Paul Andrecola, 63, of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
buckscountyherald.com
Pennridge Regional Police Department seeks public’s help
Pennridge Regional Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people in this photograph. They are suspected of being involved in two thefts from vehicle incidents at Park Club Fitness in East Rockhill Township. They were later observed attempting to make fraudulent account transactions from one of the victim’s bank accounts. The attempted transactions occurred at the American Heritage Bank in Warminster Township.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 20 in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation and State Police.Preliminary investigation rev…
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
Stowe fire chief punched firefighter during blaze, police say
A fire chief is facing charges after police say he punched a firefighter at a McKees Rocks blaze the two were battling. Stowe Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was charged Tuesday with simple assault and harassment in connection to the Sunday incident. Chapman was the first to arrive on scene and...
Bucks Felon Had 'Ghost Gun,' Weapon-Making Lab In Apartment, DA Says
A convicted felon in Bucks County was sentenced to 10 years in jail after authorities found an illegal "ghost gun" in his home. Scott A. McCaughey, 65, of Plumstead Township, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of prohibited firearm possession, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
Lehigh Valley owner facing animal cruelty charges over herd of neglected horses
Three months ago, authorities say they found a herd of ill and underweight horses and a mule in such bad condition that they seized 10 animals from a Lehigh Valley owner and had to euthanize at least one horse. Heidi von Liebenstein, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in...
fox29.com
Route 420 Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park closed indefinitely for structural repairs
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Commuters in Delaware County using the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge are going to have to find a different way around as officials closed the southbound portion of the bridge. According to PennDOT, the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park and Tinicum Township, or Route...
Bensalem’s Latest Eatery Has Announced Their Opening Date. Read to Learn When and Where
One of Bucks County’s newest dining establishments has announced their opening date, giving hungry customers something to look forward to. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant in the Bensalem Patch. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, has announced their opening date...
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
phillyvoice.com
$2.4 million-winning lottery ticket sold at lucky Roxborough gas station, where a $1.3 million ticket was bought last year
A Fat Wallet Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth just over $2.4 million was sold last weekend at a Sunoco gas station in Roxborough, setting a record for a Fast Play game, officials said. The ticket was purchased last Saturday, Dec. 3, at the gas station at 630 Walnut Lane. In May...
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
