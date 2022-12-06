Is Josh Jacobs playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can still earn AFC wild card spot after heartbreaking Rams loss
The Raiders' disappointing roller coaster of a first season under coach Josh McDaniels continued in Thursday night's shocking upset loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas is nos 5-8 overall after Week 14 and fading in the NFL playoff picture. If the Raiders fall short of earning their...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas more RBs impacting Week 14 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With a trip to the fantasy football playoffs potentially on the line, fantasy football owners need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates. Several key running backs, including Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas, Leonard Fournette, and JK Dobbins, are "questionable" for Week 14, and the statuses of these running backs will have big impacts on start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position that does not have a lot of solid sleepers or waiver-wire streamers.
Sporting News
Raiders vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Raiders (5-7) take on the Rams (3-9) to open Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to keep their slim AFC wild-card hopes alive. Las Vegas used to play in Los Angeles and should...
Sporting News
Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans
Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson more WRs affecting Week 14 start-or-sit calls
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 14 injury report, and multiple key wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Zay Jones, and Kadarius Toney) are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's kickoffs. The statuses of these pass-catchers will undoubtedly affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so fantasy owners need to be armed with sleepers and fill-in options.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, more impacting Week 14
The first injury reports of the week came out on Wednesday, and fantasy football owners are checking the latest updates to see which key pass-catchers are in danger of missing Week 14. Mike Williams, Jaylen Waddle, Treylon Burks, Courtland Sutton, Kadarius Toney, and David Njoku are some of the notable WRs and TEs who have been hit by the injury bug in recent weeks, and knowing the latest news is key as you prep your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
What to know about Dolphins-Chargers game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
The Dolphins (8-4) look to rebound from a tough loss in San Francisco when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) on the prime-time stage.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield's unbelievable comeback in Rams debut: 'Absolutely Incredible'
What many expected to be a quiet edition of "Thursday Night Football" turned chaotic when Baker Mayfield led a wild comeback win over the Raiders just 48 hours after the Rams claimed him off waivers. Mayfield, who didn't even start the game, led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter...
Sporting News
How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
Sporting News
Lions 2023 draft pick watch: Why Rams' disastrous season will likely gift Detroit a top-five pick
When it's all said and done, we might be saying both sides won the Matthew Stafford trade. The Rams, bluntly, have already won. They won a Super Bowl behind Matthew Stafford. He did what he came to Los Angeles to do. The Lions, meanwhile, are still waiting to see what...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield
It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
Sporting News
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 14 betting information for picking every game
Last week was a profitable one for chalk bettors, as favorites went 10-4 against the spread to go along with a 12-1-1 straight-up record. Can favorites continue to cash tickets for bettors in Week 14? As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.
Sporting News
Is Baker Mayfield playing tonight? Rams QB active for 'Thursday Night Football' game with LA's injuries
The Rams haven't been able to get off the QB carousel in 2022, with injuries to Matthew Stafford and backup John Wolford leading to a Bryce Perkins start. Now, they may start their fourth quarterback of the 2022 season if Wolford still isn't right before game time on Thursday. The...
Sporting News
Baker Mayfield goes Hollywood: A timeline from Panthers release to Rams' storybook comeback in four days
When a quarterback is signed mid-week, the expectation is usually set he won't be playing that week. NFL offenses are complicated, quarterbacks have to learn their receivers, and on top of that there's jet-lag to contend with. When the Rams signed Baker Mayfield on Tuesday, it was treated as a...
Sporting News
Al Michaels was not a fan of Rams PA announcer's incessant 'Whose House' chant: 'I hate it'
Al Michaels has delighted NFL fans so far this season on Amazon's inaugural year of "Thursday Night Football" by being the exact opposite of delightful, and that continued in Los Angeles as the Raiders played the Rams. When the Rams did their customary pregame chant of "whose house? Rams house!"...
Sporting News
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones boxing history: Opponent, stats of former NFL star ahead of Rough N’ Rowdy event
Following a career in the NFL, Adam “Pacman” Jones has managed to stay relevant thanks to the world of combat sports. Jones will enter the boxing ring on December 9. Part of Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy boxing promotion, Jones will face off against Bobby Laing in a rematch in Rhode Island.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14
The 9-3 Bills reclaimed first place in the AFC East standings last week and now look to avoid a regular-season sweep against the 7-5 Jets in Week 14 (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). Despite New York's win against Buffalo earlier in the season, Sports Interaction lists the Bills as 9.5-point favorites this time around.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. explains what will drive free agency decision: 'I need some money'
Team colors may not matter as much as the color green does for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham's free agency saga may soon come to an end with the free agent wide receiver nearing a return to the field in the coming weeks as he recovers from an ACL injury. Unsurprisingly,...
Comments / 0