Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Championship: Kolo Toure in at Wigan and Coventry's woes continue as second tier resumes
The Championship makes its full return on Saturday after a four-week break for the opening stages of the World Cup. It's been a highly eventful first few months in a congested second tier, with just eight points between 22nd-placed Wigan and sixth-placed QPR. BBC Sport takes a look at what...
BBC
Gary Ballance: Yorkshire release ex-England batter from contract
Yorkshire have released ex-England batter Gary Ballance from his contract at his request, two years before it was due to end. Ballance, 33, missed most of the 2022 season and leaves under the agreement that he will not play for another County Championship side in 2023. In November 2021, he...
BBC
Coby Nichol: Cornwall bring in Bradford Bulls back for 2023 season
Cornwall have signed former England youth player Coby Nichol from Bradford Bulls for the 2023 League One season. The 19-year-old back joins after coming through the academy ranks at Super League side Leeds Rhinos. He played three times for Cornwall last season as part of a dual-registration deal with his...
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone, Man Utd, Porteous, Kamara, Wanyama, Cho, Paterson, Ideguchi, Gregus, Laidouni
Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs - with West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall among the 23-year-old's admirers - and there is also strong foreign interest, but Rangers will not make a move for the Scotland centre-half as he enters the final six months of his contract with Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation
The importance of Mike Dodds: Will he play his part in developing Sunderland’s future stars?
This World Cup has thrown up a number of interesting Sunderland AFC links, both past and present - and perhaps the most fascinating one is the emerging profile of Mike Dodds, our current Head of Player Development. Last February Dodds was - clearly reluctantly - thrown into the spotlight when...
Kieran Trippier relishes England’s relaxed life and is excited to face France
Kieran Trippier has talked up the togetherness and confidence of England’s squad as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarter-finals
Sporting News
James Haskell slams 'utter madness' of Eddie Jones axing
Former England flanker James Haskell has described the Rugby Football Union’s decision to sack head coach Eddie Jones nine months out from the Rugby World Cup as “utter madness”. Speaking to Sky Sports in the wake of Jones’ dismissal, the 77-cap ex England loose forward pointed the...
Steve Borthwick insists focus on Leicester despite England uncertainty
Steve Borthwick expects to be in charge at Leicester for at least another week and insists he and his club will not be distracted by his links with England
BBC
Racism in cricket: England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed 208 discrimination cases in 2021
The England and Wales Cricket Board reviewed more than 200 complaints of alleged discrimination in 2021. Last November ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee the English game was "institutionally" racist. The ECB made 12 commitments to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, and has...
BBC
Will Davis: Leicestershire fast bowler signs new deal with county
Fast bowler Will Davis will be remaining with Leicestershire after signing a new contract with the county. The 26-year-old, who signed his last season-long deal with the Foxes in January, enters a fifth campaign at the Uptonsteel County Ground next summer. He has taken 77 wickets across the formats for...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Robins’ Coventry City
Coventry finished in 12th place in the Championship last season, in their second season back in the Championship, bettering their 16th place finish in 2020/21. They currently sit in 12th position in the league, but have played two games fewer than the majority of other teams after a number of fixture postponements because of the state of the pitch at The Coventry Building Society Arena.
BBC
Wasps: Rugby club's debts totalled £95m when they went into administration - report
Wasps had debts totalling £95m when the club went into administration, reports by administrators FRP have revealed. They show that the combined debts of the rugby club's parent company Wasps Holdings and their three Coventry Building Society Arena companies have cost taxpayers millions of pounds. Dozens of local firms...
The psychic alpaca has spoken: World Cup madness has arrived for England
England face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and the dwindling band of psychic animals has spoken. In the early stages of any World Cup, of course, you cannot move for obliging creatures predicting match results. However, as the tournament progresses, several of this global menagerie will have a shocker, effectively knocking them out of further opportunities to have their random movements anthropomorphised by pushy human keepers/people who reckon there might be two hundred quid in it from a tabloid. As we near the business end of Qatar 2022, though, a psychic alpaca from Chipping Norton is still in it, along with a lion in Thailand. Inauspiciously, both have wandered vaguely in one direction in their enclosure/predicted a France win on Saturday night, which I assume has led to accusations of talking England down, and a slew of credible death threats.
Sunderland's right back conundrum: How does Mowbray juggle his four options?
Tony Mowbray suddenly has a wealth of options at right full back, maybe too many?
BBC
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort meet Hollywood royalty
The King and the Queen Consort have met Wrexham AFC's Hollywood co-owners on a visit to the area to celebrate its new city status. The royal couple chatted with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players on the pitch and learned about the football club's redevelopment. King Charles and...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
ECB chair: Racism review will prove 'challenging' for English cricket
DCMS hearing set to go ahead despite suspension of parliamentary committee chair
BBC
London Stadium anti-social fan behaviour costs £500,000
Behaviour by some away fans during West Ham United matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year. The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium. The LLDC's Lyn Garner...
Koeman’s next in Dutch bench after World Cup exit
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began Saturday.
Comments / 0