Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
IGN
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Gets a Gift Including $69,000, Private Security, iPhone 14 Pro Max From Anonymous Fan
Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who is popularly known as Amouranth, revealed in a stream on October that her husband controlled her and abused her. The whole situation became viral and Amouranth later updated fans on her situation, stating that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. Now, the streamer is able to live her life freely and a fan of hers wanted to give her some gifts to cheer her up.
Ars Technica
Aliens-inspired Returnal is coming to PC, and you should probably play it
A lesser-known PlayStation 5 game called Returnal is coming to PC, and while it hasn't had as much fanfare as big-ticket titles like Spider-Man, The Last of Us, or Horizon, it's definitely one you should try. It's simultaneously a throwback to classic arcade action games, a PC-style Roguelike, a technical showcase for modern systems, and an homage to the moody science fiction novels and films of the 1970s and 1980s. But most importantly, it's a good game.
Engadget
All 'League of Legends' and 'Valorant' characters will be free on Game Pass starting next week
In June’s Xbox showcase, Riot Games teased that the company’s biggest titles were heading to Xbox Game Pass — and now we know when. Ahead of tonight’s Game Awards, Riot has announced that League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and other titles (with bonuses) will arrive on Monday, December 12th.
Sonic co-creator arrested a second time for even more insider trading shenanigans
This time it's for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.
IceManIsaac Reveals 'Zero Recoil' RPK Loadout in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers consider the RPK as a top-tier weapon, with many options to enhance the fan-favorite LMG. Youtuber IceManIsaac released a "zero recoil" RPK, which some gamers suggest to utilize in the game.
Warzone 2 cheater gets delicious comeuppance live during $100K tournament
The sweet karma, how it sings to me.
PC Magazine
No PS5? How to Upgrade Your PS4 Hard Drive to an SSD for Faster Load Times
Sony’s PlayStation 5 has a fancy, built-in SSD, but until you can afford a $500 console, you’re stuck with agonizingly slow loading times on the PS4. However, all is not lost. You can upgrade your current console’s drive to an SSD and breathe new life into an aging gaming machine.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets a May release date, confirms Kevin Conroy as evil Batman
The long awaited anti-superhero game finally reemerged at The Game Awards
GTA Online players stole $4 trillion in one week, so they're all getting a free car
Rockstar issued the "Heists Challenge" last week, and players delivered in a big way.
Comments / 0