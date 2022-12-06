The shoe designer is always coming up with new ways to bring well-known silhouettes a new energy. Born and raised in New York, a place where what your shoes are saying speaks volumes is where the preeminent sneaker designer Salehe Bembury pays homage to his success. Known for designing the most coveted soles like the Pollex Crocs Clog collaboration that dropped in black last month, being Vice President of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear at Versace for over three years, and being 2020’s “Footwear Designer of the Year,” it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about the kind of sneakers people want to be wearing.

