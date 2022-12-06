Read full article on original website
Essence
WATCH: Malcolm D. Lee On How ‘The Best Man’ Changed His Life
Writer and director Malcolm D. Lee reflects on making his first move, ‘The Best Man,’ and how the 1999 film changed his career and his entire life. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” he tells ESSENCE on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters,’ in LA December 7.
Essence
Eye Of The Beholder: This Art Curator Has Built A Career Through Recognizing Black Expression
Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee talks being a "unicorn" in the art curation space as a young Black woman. Hillbillies, poverty and whiteness are common terms many people associate with American Appalachia. Not Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, though. When peeling back the layers of Appalachian culture, she was able to identify a swath of different colors at play. Namely, black.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in a Silky Purple Top and Athletic Sneakers at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball yesterday in New York, even taking the stage to say a few words at one point. Showcasing her simple but classic sense of style, Holmes wore a silky top with casual sneakers. Holmes’ look consisted of a form-fitting dark purple strapless top, which the “Batman Begins” star wore with light-wash jeans with a distressed hem. The 43-year-old styled her dark brown locks in waves set in a side part. Embellishing her look with...
Essence
Boiler Room Made An Apperance In New Orleans Partnering With Local Creative Agency FREEWATER
“We started FREEWATER with the plan of changing the stigma of New Orleans..." There’s a reason Boiler Room came to New Orleans to document the local club culture. The Big Easy has always been a hub for legendary musicians, but in 2022, it’s an especially unique moment for DJs in the city. Alternative Black artists, Black women, queer and people of color are taking over the turn tables and reclaiming their space in the city’s music scene. Last weekend, Boiler Room, an international platform known for filming DJs and music artists at lively parties, made its way to New Orleans.
How to Upgrade a Rusty Nail, the Classic Scotch Cocktail Your Dad Loved in the ’70s
The Rusty Nail is, in a word, dated. Even if you’ve never had the drink, you probably already know this. It’s the liquid equivalent of roller disco, something that, if there were a benevolent dictator, they would’ve ended it by fiat in 1979. If it’s at home anywhere, it’s in a wood-paneled den, resting on a copy of Playboy magazine beside a cigarette and a pet rock. The Rusty Nail is one of the easiest drinks of all time to make (literally just scotch and Drambuie) but no one drinks them anymore, for much the same reason that you don’t see...
Dads Are Offering Fresh Adults Some New Homeowner Advice, And It’s So Wholesome (And Informative)
"I've absolutely seen insurance payouts for loss claims originally calculated at under $7,000 increase to over $100,000 when people file their claims this way."
Essence
411 on the perfect stocking stuffers by Black Owned Brands at Walmart.com
A Special Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Foundation sponsored by Walmart right here on Facebook. Learn about the dynamic products from our Black businesses as we prepare for the holidays. We’re speaking with Alaffia, Mielle Organics, The Honey Pot & The Lip Bar. Tap in and bring a friend!
Essence
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners
Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
Essence
New Balance Taps Salehe Bembury For ‘Sand Be The Time’ Campaign
The shoe designer is always coming up with new ways to bring well-known silhouettes a new energy. Born and raised in New York, a place where what your shoes are saying speaks volumes is where the preeminent sneaker designer Salehe Bembury pays homage to his success. Known for designing the most coveted soles like the Pollex Crocs Clog collaboration that dropped in black last month, being Vice President of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear at Versace for over three years, and being 2020’s “Footwear Designer of the Year,” it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about the kind of sneakers people want to be wearing.
