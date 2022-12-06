Read full article on original website
Neeka Anderson-Isaacs combined her love of the arts and health advocacy to raise funds and awareness about endometriosis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and beyond. Neeka Anderson-Issacs remembers being frustrated when she learned that she would have to travel from her home in St.Vincent and the Grenadines to Barbados for surgery to treat her endometriosis. Her frustration grew when her attempts to raise the funds ($30,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars, or about $11,000 U.S.) for both the procedure and her travel costs failed.
“We should all be proactive in caring for ourselves, not reactive. I want to reform and reframe how people think about caring for their bodies.”. Tennis champion, Serena Williams, enters her next chapter with a new lifestyle brand of performance-care products designed to redefine and ritualize self-care. She has teamed up with two CPG veterans to launch Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery – as both a concept and a category. Williams’ co-founders are Hank Mercier, a seasoned CPG executive and Will Perform’s CEO, and Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind the eco-friendly household brand method, nutrition brand OLLY and First Aid brand Welly.
Art and fashion continue to intersect with the exhibition bringing Black designers to the forefront, as they each interpret the work and life of the beloved expressionist. Basquiat’s legacy has left generations inspired by his artwork and what he stood for. “Those Who Dress Better” at The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition is curated by Black Fashion Fair. At this point, it seems like there is nothing Black Fashion Fair cannot do as they’ve been a foundation that many have leaned on to bring light to the fashion industry’s most promising talents. The intersection of fashion and art has always been prevalent, and Black Fashion Fair’s Antoine Gregory says, “This IS Black art. This IS Black Fashion. Intersecting.” The collaboration comes off as organic, and Gregory’s wide array of knowledge within the fashion industry takes this curation of emerging and established designers who are artists.
Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee talks being a "unicorn" in the art curation space as a young Black woman. Hillbillies, poverty and whiteness are common terms many people associate with American Appalachia. Not Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, though. When peeling back the layers of Appalachian culture, she was able to identify a swath of different colors at play. Namely, black.
Sunday, who plays Bianca Barclay in ‘Wednesday,’ talks about preparing for the role and addresses the notion that her character is a villain. Wednesday, Netflix’s live-action take on how the Addams’ family’s only daughter would fare in the modern world, is a certified hit. (As if it ever could’ve been any other way.) The actors are experiencing explosive bursts of interest in their careers, and the show is already one of streaming platform’s most popular series ever.
The industry's slowness to diversify its workforce in the best of times and its haste to cut promised diversity initiatives in the worst sends a clear message to communities of color. Two and a half years ago, George Floyd was murdered at a Minneapolis intersection after a white police officer...
