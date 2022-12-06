Art and fashion continue to intersect with the exhibition bringing Black designers to the forefront, as they each interpret the work and life of the beloved expressionist. Basquiat’s legacy has left generations inspired by his artwork and what he stood for. “Those Who Dress Better” at The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition is curated by Black Fashion Fair. At this point, it seems like there is nothing Black Fashion Fair cannot do as they’ve been a foundation that many have leaned on to bring light to the fashion industry’s most promising talents. The intersection of fashion and art has always been prevalent, and Black Fashion Fair’s Antoine Gregory says, “This IS Black art. This IS Black Fashion. Intersecting.” The collaboration comes off as organic, and Gregory’s wide array of knowledge within the fashion industry takes this curation of emerging and established designers who are artists.

2 DAYS AGO