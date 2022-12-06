Read full article on original website
Essence
Endometriosis Is Harming Black Women. Meet The Entrepreneur Doing Something About It
Neeka Anderson-Isaacs combined her love of the arts and health advocacy to raise funds and awareness about endometriosis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and beyond. Neeka Anderson-Issacs remembers being frustrated when she learned that she would have to travel from her home in St.Vincent and the Grenadines to Barbados for surgery to treat her endometriosis. Her frustration grew when her attempts to raise the funds ($30,000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars, or about $11,000 U.S.) for both the procedure and her travel costs failed.
Essence
Serena Williams Launches New Lifestyle Brand 'Will Perform'
“We should all be proactive in caring for ourselves, not reactive. I want to reform and reframe how people think about caring for their bodies.”. Tennis champion, Serena Williams, enters her next chapter with a new lifestyle brand of performance-care products designed to redefine and ritualize self-care. She has teamed up with two CPG veterans to launch Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery – as both a concept and a category. Williams’ co-founders are Hank Mercier, a seasoned CPG executive and Will Perform’s CEO, and Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind the eco-friendly household brand method, nutrition brand OLLY and First Aid brand Welly.
Essence
Those Who Dress Better: Black Fashion Fair Celebrates The Style And Legacy Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Art and fashion continue to intersect with the exhibition bringing Black designers to the forefront, as they each interpret the work and life of the beloved expressionist. Basquiat’s legacy has left generations inspired by his artwork and what he stood for. “Those Who Dress Better” at The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition is curated by Black Fashion Fair. At this point, it seems like there is nothing Black Fashion Fair cannot do as they’ve been a foundation that many have leaned on to bring light to the fashion industry’s most promising talents. The intersection of fashion and art has always been prevalent, and Black Fashion Fair’s Antoine Gregory says, “This IS Black art. This IS Black Fashion. Intersecting.” The collaboration comes off as organic, and Gregory’s wide array of knowledge within the fashion industry takes this curation of emerging and established designers who are artists.
Essence
Cardi B Shares BBL Experience And Gives Advice For People Considering One
The rapper advises anyone thinking about getting surgery done, especially butt augmentations. Cardi B has always been honest with fans about her surgical procedures. This time she’s being transparent about her experience with butt injections and sharing some words of wisdom. During an Instagram Live, Cardi advised viewers considering plastic surgery to do their research first.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in a Silky Purple Top and Athletic Sneakers at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball yesterday in New York, even taking the stage to say a few words at one point. Showcasing her simple but classic sense of style, Holmes wore a silky top with casual sneakers. Holmes’ look consisted of a form-fitting dark purple strapless top, which the “Batman Begins” star wore with light-wash jeans with a distressed hem. The 43-year-old styled her dark brown locks in waves set in a side part. Embellishing her look with...
Essence
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners
Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Essence
This Week In Fashion
In our weekly fashion catch up we like to update the girls on what’s going on in all the corners of the fashion world. This week is full of high-fashion collabs to a lingerie collab no on saw coming. With the end of 2022 near and going hard, the...
