Any Virginia football player who ran out of college eligibility in 2022 will receive an extra year, the school's athletic director said Wednesday. Carla Williams told The Daily Progress in Charlottesville that Virginia requested the extra eligibility from the NCAA following the campus shooting that killed three football players and injured two other students, including one player. Virginia's final two games of the season were canceled following the Nov. 13...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO