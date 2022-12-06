ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

BREAKING: WVU QB JT Daniels to Enter Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

After just one year in Morgantown, quarterback JT Daniels is set to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He becomes the second WVU quarterback to enter the portal in as many days, joining Will "Goose" Crowder who made his announcement Monday.

Daniels struggled on the road at Iowa State, yet started the following week's game against Oklahoma. He struggled once again completing 7-of-12 passes, throwing for 65 yards and a pick before Garrett Greene came in and took things over. The sophomore quarterback completed 12-of-22 pass attempts for 138 yards and a score and also rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Greene finished the game and would start the final two games of the season.

For the year, Daniels threw for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

Sources close to Mountaineers Now have confirmed West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The redshirt freshman made three starts in four appearances this past season. White was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, including three starts, seeing action...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU, UAB square off as Huggins faces former assistant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when the Mountaineers host UAB at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia aims to maintain its perfect home record after its most recent victory...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MountaineerMaven

Former Wyoming Defensive End Picks Up WVU Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
Huskies Report

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs UAB

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) welcome the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (7-1) to the WVU Coliseum with tipoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 80, UAB 76. West Virginia remains unbeaten at home for the season, but it...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Offers Coveted Mississippi State Wide Receiver Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Enters the Mix for Former SI All-American, Florida Special Teams Ace

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Loses Veteran Defensive End to Transfer Portal

Thursday morning, West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on Instagram that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending a year at East Carolina and a year at Copiah-Lincoln CC. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped significantly this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

UAB at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when it hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. UAB at WVU hoops game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Time: 6 p.m. ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
cardiachill.com

The Portal Prowl: Updates on who Pitt has offered in the transfer portal

In today’s college football world, the transfer portal is an important tool to build out your program. Everyone has their individual feelings on if the portal is good for college football or not, but it is something that everyone has had a close eye on since expanding the transfer rules. With that, we bring you the Portal Prowl, an eye on who the Pittsburgh Panthers are offering in the portal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins UAB Preview

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (7-2) host the University of Alabama at Birmingham (7-1) Saturday evening at six. Head coach Bob Huggins chatted with the media on Friday to discuss the upcoming matchup versus UAB, then talked the Mountaineers' offensive efficiency, rebounding and more. You can follow us for future...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Makes the Cut for FIU WR Transfer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Defeats Navy

To watch future episodes of the Mountaineers Now Postgame Show and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter -...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal

After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy