KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announced the plan to make Arkansas a leader in transportation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his plan to make Arkansas the next leader in mobility and transportation. This plan includes recommendations for lawmakers to come up with incentives supporting the development of advanced mobility such as electric vehicles and drone delivery services.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
KYTV
Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing faster than some larger schools. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach...
New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Women’s Commission delivers final report to governor
Childcare, mental health and pay equity are among the topics covered in the final report by the Arkansas Women’s Commission. Members of the group presented their recommendations Wednesday to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who re-convened the commission in February after a nearly 50-year hiatus. Commission Chair Allison Williams, Hutchinson’s chief...
KATV
Clark County farm named Arkansas Farm Family of the Year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Huneycutt Farms in Arkadelphia was named 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year during a luncheon in Little Rock Friday. According to a news release, brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been farming for 35 years. “Our family has worked tirelessly to build a business...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas legislative leaders: Prisons, tax cuts, schools are priorities
Arkansas state legislators will prioritize prison reform, income tax cuts and education reforms, two leading legislators said Monday. Incoming Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, told the Political Animals Club at the Red & Blue events center in Little Rock that those issues will lead the upcoming legislative session. Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, agreed they will be leading issues.
KATV
Report sheds light on obstacles Arkansas women face in the labor force
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A comprehensive report nearly a half-a-century in the making of the role of Arkansas women in the labor market and economy was released Wednesday. The report, prepared by the Arkansas Women's Commission (AWC) over 10 months at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, explores the barriers to entry for women in the state's workforce.
KATV
First time in 'modern history'; black bear hunting season hunting opens in Arkansas Sat.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in "modern history," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas beginning Saturday. Officials said they are excited...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
Future of recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansans spoke during the midterm election and they did not pass Ballot Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.
KATV
Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign receives grant in time for the holidays
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance received a grant for their No Kid Hungry campaign just in time for the holidays. The Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign works to ensure that no child in the state goes without food, even during school breaks. The Arkansas Hunger...
constructiondive.com
OSHA fines Arkansas contractor $287K for confined space deaths
An OSHA investigation has determined that an Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen levels in a confined space before two workers entered a sewer and later died due to a lack of oxygen. OSHA fined Texarkana, Arkansas-based Belt Construction $287,150 on Wednesday in penalties for the incident, which took place...
Kait 8
East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines is new Arkansas single season rushing king
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Football Friday Night star in 2022 is now in the record books. The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Dennis Gaines is the new single season rushing king. The East Poinsett County junior running back rushed for 3,232 yards. He topped the previous mark by 21 yards. Gaines was key to the Warriors reaching the 2A state semifinals. #24 had 44 touchdowns in 2022, good for 2nd in Arkansas history. Dennis ran for 200 yards in 10 games this season, he eclipsed the 300 yard mark twice.
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
5newsonline.com
What is the chance for a white Christmas? | State-by-state
ARKANSAS, USA — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dreams are one thing but what about reality? Half the country, geographically, has at least a slight chance of having an inch of snow or more for Christmas morning. It is mainly based on how far north or south you live, how high up in elevation you live, and how close you live to large bodies of water. Some waters help create more snow while others help prevent snow.
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board 3.0
New developments have made its way onto the Arkansas DC hot board with Geoff Collins name being added to the chat. The former Georgia Tech head coach had a terrific career as a defensive coordinator at Florida, Mississippi State and FIU. His defense at those three stops were very physical...
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
