ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children’s patients

By Cierra Johnson
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4QCU_0jZDs0tj00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A chance encounter between two little boys both being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has blossomed into a friendship.

This story of this chance encounter starts back in October of 2022. Brady Martin, a 10-year-old from Canal Winchester was wrapping up a chemotherapy appointment when his family met a little boy named Felix Nesler. The soon-to-be two-year-old was undergoing a series of burn treatments for an injury to his chest.

In an exclusive interview with NBC4, both Felix’s mother Kelley Nesler and Brady’s mother Kristin Martin said the day they met was just one of those emotionally draining days of treatment. It was after a full day of appointments when Nesler said her family joined the Martins on a packed elevator.

Huber Heights family wins lawsuit against state agency regarding help for son’s autism

“It’s one of those things where it’s a bad combination of anesthesia, tired, hungry, everything,” Kelley Nesler said. “He was throwing things. We couldn’t get out of there fast enough.”

Nesler said it was Brady who noticed how upset Felix was in the elevator. Brady, at this point, had mastered consoling those having a tough time. He says he started giving away stuffed animals to make the trips to the hospital a little better. That small project then morphed into a nonprofit called Way to Battle, which donates stuffed dogs to those in need of companionship as they battle some of the obstacles of life.

On the day of the chance encounter, Brady had no more stuffed pups to donate, so he gave young Felix his personal pup named Nutter Butter.

“Nutter Butter was the stuffed animal my son had had with him during every procedure and every infusion,” Kristin Martin said.

“He was just like, ‘I’ll give him Nutter Butter,’ and all I could think of was, ‘I don’t think you know what you’re doing,’” Martin said. “’Are you sure? Are you sure.’”

Measles has now infected partially vaccinated kids in central Ohio

Without giving it a second thought, Brady gave his own pup to Felix.

Kelley Nesler was touched by the act, but at the time, completely unaware of who this boy was or his family’s mission. She said it wasn’t until a sleepless night that she did some digging, and it was then she learned about Battle Pups, Brady, and his own health battle. It was then she also learned that their pup was a special donation.

“I think of Brady and this story and he’s the bravest, the kindest, the most thoughtful sweet person that I don’t even know,” she said. “It’s like I don’t actually know him but in the random, very short encounter, I’m blown away.”

These moms and both of these families are working to navigate the twists and turns of caring for a child in need, and they are now bonded in an unusual way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Gun found at Ohio school sees substitute teacher banned, charged

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

'Grandpa' Baum, man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn, dies at 93

ASHLAND, Ohio — "Grandpa" Baum, the man behind Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates, died on Thursday at the age of 93. The beloved business, popular with many who travel between Cleveland and Columbus, posted on Facebook saying Paul Baum passed away just four days after celebrating 73 years of marriage with his wife.
ASHLAND, OH
WHIZ

ZMC Health Department Provides Update on Measles Outbreak

ZANESVILLE, OH- Parts of the state are dealing with a measles outbreak as we head into the holiday season. Over fifty kids throughout the Columbus and central Ohio area reportedly have the virus, which is spread through infected individuals coughing, sneezing, or even just breathing. There is no cure for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
iheart.com

"Purr..fect Companions" Offering Reduced-Cost Spay-Neuter Event

Do you have a cat or kitten who needs his or her wagon fixed? Kevin Coleman has the same problem. "Purr..fect Companions" is offering $45 vouchers this Saturday for a reduced-cost appointment the next Friday in Chillicothe. You must come in-person to 80 North Mulberry Street, from 11 to noon...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Ohio teenager arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Wednesday after police said he came to a South Linden school with a loaded handgun. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue, where Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is located, at around 10:30 a.m. after calls that a student brought a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Ronnie Bryant

Feb. 27, 2022 | Like many modern couples, Emily (Johnson) and Ronnie Bryant took a nontraditional path to the aisle. Things started simply enough: They met while working for the Columbus Police Department, and Ronnie proposed in May 2020 during a trip to Moab, Utah. But between the pandemic and the arrival of their daughter, it was nearly two years before they were able to tie the knot.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging

ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Homicide suspect found during Ohio domestic violence incident

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
GAHANNA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy