ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines

OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents.  The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in weekend shooting at Oakland homeless shelter site

OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
DALY CITY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’

Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death

VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former SF Building Inspector pleads guilty to taking illegal payments

SAN FRANCISCO -- Bernard Curran, a former San Francisco Senior Building Inspector, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits.Curran, 62, was employed by the city from 2005 until he resigned from his supervisory position while on administrative leave in May 2021. His official duties included conducting physical inspections of buildings and construction sites within San Francisco. In his plea agreement, Curran admitted that he accepted illegal payments from two people in his official capacity. The first was an unnamed long-time San Francisco real estate developer who Curran developed a friendship with in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil honors Alexis Gabe

Family and friends paid stirring tributes to Alexis Gabe, an Oakley woman who was missing for months until her remains were discovered in rural Amador County last month. Police have said that Gabe's ex-boyfriend killed her.
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond homicide still unsolved 7 years later

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – It was around this time in 2015 that a young woman was shot dead while sitting in a car in Richmond. Her killer has still not been named or found. Police don’t think 20-year-old Ronique Gardner-Williams was the intended target. They believe it was a matter of being at the wrong […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD sideshow response under fire after last weekend’s events

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The commander of San Francisco PD’s stunt driving response unit is now defending the department’s sideshow prevention strategy. The police response took some criticism after last weekend’s illegal sideshow activity across the city. Many vehicles participating in reckless stunt driving on the Embarcadero recently. SFPD officials say what you didn’t see […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy