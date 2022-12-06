OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO