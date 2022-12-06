Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Elon Musk says he would put AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Related
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa County races
Recounts have been requested in both the Richmond District 2 City Council race and the Antioch District 1 City Council race, the County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department announced Wednesday. In the Richmond City Council District 2 race, Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda tied with 1,921 votes. On Tuesday, the Richmond City Clerk...
Oakland North
‘Voters have decided it’s time to try something different’: Pamela Price’s election signals reform in district attorney’s office
When Pamela Price takes office next month, she is expected to usher in an era of change and reform in Alameda County, where retiring district attorney Nancy O’Malley held the post for 13 years. The election was historic even before a winner emerged, as both candidates were African American,...
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines
OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents. The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Santa Clara County sheriff starts early after Laurie Smith found guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County Sheriff-elect Bob Jonsen will assume his duties one month early after his embattled predecessor abruptly resigned in October. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jonsen as sheriff before officially taking office in January. Jonsen will start on an interim basis...
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
Two men accused of targeting EBT users charged by CoCo County DA
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors relating to a sophisticated financial scheme targeting people on public assistance, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said. The two men, who have no known connection to the Bay Area, were arrested in Hercules on Dec. 1, according to a CoCo […]
Man killed in weekend shooting at Oakland homeless shelter site
OAKLAND – An Oakland homeless shelter site was the scene of a fatal shooting last Saturday morning, city officials said. The victim was shot at about 3:30 a.m. at the site at Third and Peralta streets near South Prescott Park and the main Oakland Post Office. The man's name has not yet been released by police, a police spokesperson said Thursday. "We are deeply troubled that one of our residents at this site was killed in a senseless act of violence," Estelle Clemons, interim director of Oakland's Human Services Department, said in a statement. "The shock and grief have reverberated...
Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’
Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
Former SF Building Inspector pleads guilty to taking illegal payments
SAN FRANCISCO -- Bernard Curran, a former San Francisco Senior Building Inspector, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits.Curran, 62, was employed by the city from 2005 until he resigned from his supervisory position while on administrative leave in May 2021. His official duties included conducting physical inspections of buildings and construction sites within San Francisco. In his plea agreement, Curran admitted that he accepted illegal payments from two people in his official capacity. The first was an unnamed long-time San Francisco real estate developer who Curran developed a friendship with in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil honors Alexis Gabe
Family and friends paid stirring tributes to Alexis Gabe, an Oakley woman who was missing for months until her remains were discovered in rural Amador County last month. Police have said that Gabe's ex-boyfriend killed her.
Richmond homicide still unsolved 7 years later
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – It was around this time in 2015 that a young woman was shot dead while sitting in a car in Richmond. Her killer has still not been named or found. Police don’t think 20-year-old Ronique Gardner-Williams was the intended target. They believe it was a matter of being at the wrong […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 20-year-old in Habit Burger attack where manager lost eye
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney has filed charges against a 20-year-old Hayward man following an attack at a Habit Burger restaurant, where an assistant lost her eye while protecting a teenage boy with autism. Isaac White-Carter will be arraigned on Thursday on three counts of mayhem,...
SFPD sideshow response under fire after last weekend’s events
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The commander of San Francisco PD’s stunt driving response unit is now defending the department’s sideshow prevention strategy. The police response took some criticism after last weekend’s illegal sideshow activity across the city. Many vehicles participating in reckless stunt driving on the Embarcadero recently. SFPD officials say what you didn’t see […]
San Jose man charged with shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb, DA says
The DA says the victim attempted to run to safety, but Waters shot him while his back was turned, seriously injuring his leg.
Napa gang member arrested, believed to be involved in citywide violent crimes: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday for their involvement in a gang known for violent crimes, the Napa Police Department announced in a Facebook post. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities searched a home, linked to the suspects, on the 2600 block of Linda Vista Avenue. At the residence where they conducted […]
SF Giants owner donates to conspiracy theorist who questioned women's suffrage
Weeks before missing out on Aaron Judge, Charles Johnson gave to a candidate who said America has "suffered" as a result of women's suffrage.
Comments / 1