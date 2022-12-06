An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna. Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, December 4 and charged with three counts of felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.

