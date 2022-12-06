Read full article on original website
Related
pinedaleroundup.com
Ricketts’ latest ‘guest ranch’ request raises concerns
JACKSON – In the windy, unincorporated hunting and ranching enclave of Bondurant, south of Jackson Hole, Richard Pearson is thought to be one of the oldest residents who grew up there. Pearson doesn’t like what he’s seeing in the town he’s called home all of his 70-plus years. Some...
svinews.com
Alpine man arrested following shots fired in Etna
An Alpine man has been arrested following a verbal altercation that resulted in shots being fired at the Wolf Den in Etna. Andrew Iverson, 48, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, December 4 and charged with three counts of felony Aggravated Assault and Battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.
Comments / 0