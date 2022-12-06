Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes
There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
Famous Toastery Planning Significant Central Florida Expansion
Mr. Gustaffon states that the goal is to develop 25 units by the end of 2024, with ambitions for up to 80 locations across Florida over the decade.
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery builds customer base with scratch cooking
Simple food, but done right. That's what restaurant owners Paulie and Meghan Bevacqua strived for when they opened Fat Paulie's Wicked Awesome Eatery in Ormond Beach. Whether their customers are ordering their award-winning clam chowder or their meatball parm, the Bevacquas aim to provide fresh food made from scratch, and since opening five months ago, they have built a loyal customer base because of it.
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
Fun Food Events for Dec 10-16
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Santa Brunches, Holiday Markets and more. We’ll confess. Sometimes, we read recipes knowing we might never make them. We’re not flying to Barcelona or Tokyo anytime soon either, but just love to read about kabuki and Gaudí’s Parc Güell. It’s dreaming without the hassle of reality. In the current print edition of Edible Orlando, you can read about writer Michael Cuglietta and his brave attempt to keep up in the kitchen with Chef Jen Berdin from Kadence, Audubon Park’s sushi and sake bar.
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
3-Night Fashion Designers Runway Showcase coming to Leesburg this weekend
The Lake Square Mall, along with co-host, Bella Faire Event Productions will be hosting the first ever 3-night Fashion Designers Runway Showcase in Lake County. The theme will be Masquerade. Thursday December 8, will be the Industry Mixer hosted by VIA Entertainment inside the Lake Square Mall. Guest can mingle...
King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years
There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?
Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend
The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
SEE: World’s largest cruise ship to call Port Canaveral home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The world’s largest cruise ship will be sailing out of Port Canaveral later this afternoon. Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will be back soon after, as the cruise line’s flagship is calling Port Canaveral its new home. The ship has the...
Santa's Village event provides Orlando families in need with food, toys this holiday season
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One hundred Central Florida families in need will be treated to meals and toys for their kids during the Santa's Village holiday annual event. "With the economy being as bad as it is right now, this is perfect timing for us to host this event," organizers said.
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
13 strangers go viral for renting van, driving 10+ hours together after flight cancellation
It sounds like the beginning of a movie: After a flight cancellation left passengers stranded in Orlando, a ragtag group of 13 came together to drive a rented van more than 10 hours north to their final destination. Along the way, they found viral fame and, hopefully, lifelong friendship. This...
