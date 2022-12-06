ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
nomadlawyer.org

Saint Paul: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Saint Paul, Minnesota

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Saint Paul, Minnesota. Located in the state of Minnesota, Saint Paul is a vibrant city that boasts a variety of activities. From arts to history, there is something for everyone to enjoy. If you are visiting Saint Paul with kids, make sure to include...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Campy cabaret draws capacity crowds

Flaunting sparkling sequins, glam gowns, and towering doos, headliners Nina DiAngelo, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Monica West performed a dazzling rendition of “Dream Girls” for their first number at the Nicollet Diner’s Roxy’s Cabaret grand opening in Minneapolis. The red-carpet event took place October 1st and 2nd with enthusiastic capacity crowds welcoming downtown’s newest destination venue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?

Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Monthly

The Best New Restaurants, 2022

From a highly anticipated fine-dining experience in a five-star hotel to a remarkable remake of a sports bar, these 10 spots have us excited again about food and drink The post The Best New Restaurants, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
travelmag.com

Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Minneapolis

For travellers seeking a base in Minneapolis with more liveability than a hotel room, there are numerous apartments across the city available for short term rent. Renowned for its eclectic arts scene, Minneapolis attracts large numbers of visitors every year. It also exudes a youthful energy thanks to the presence of the esteemed University of Minnesota Twin Cities. As for its short-let rentals, most of them are inevitably listed on Airbnb, but staying in someone else’s private home doesn’t necessarily appeal to everyone. Luckily, there are other options that offer a more professional, serviced approach complete with housekeeping and other perks. Here are three online resources for finding short term furnished apartment rentals in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Minnesota

There are just a few months of warm weather here in Minnesota. That explains why so many Minnesotans hurry outside as soon as the sun emerges in the spring and remain there until the weather turns chilly once more. Many of us use the extra time we have during the summer to engage in our favorite outdoor pursuits, like swimming and hiking.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis

Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Coming Soon: Animales BBQ Restaurant

Jon Wipfli, of Animales BBQ, has hinted at a new future today with the announcement that he's taken on a new business partner: Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi. In a post, Wipfli recounted how he and Billy have been friends since their food trucking days when Wipfli worked at Dandelion Kitchen and Billy ran his Sushi Fix truck in downtown Minneapolis. I've heard the story that the first time they actually met, Billy accidentally walked into Jon's apartment with two sushi chefs and two bottles of Jameson, thinking it was his neighbor's place. Destiny?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

