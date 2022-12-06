Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
Holiday Sights and Sounds: Concerts to Attend in the Twin Cities
When: Dec. 9-11 Where: Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. The Blenders have been touring around the country for over thirty years, with blends of vocal harmonies and original music. The band members are originally from North Dakota but now call Minneapolis their home. A Motown Christmas. Who: BPE Productions.
Twin Cities liquor store worker offers shoes off her feet to unhoused man
A Minnesota liquor store employee is being praised for a generous act after she gave up her shoes to a man who has no home and didn't have his own to wear. Brooklyn Center Liquor, located at 1350 Shingle Creek Crossing, said its employee, Ta Leia (also known as "Ace"), offered her Nike Air Jordans to a man who was asking for beer boxes to create makeshift shoes.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
nomadlawyer.org
Saint Paul: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Saint Paul, Minnesota
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Saint Paul, Minnesota. Located in the state of Minnesota, Saint Paul is a vibrant city that boasts a variety of activities. From arts to history, there is something for everyone to enjoy. If you are visiting Saint Paul with kids, make sure to include...
Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers
The downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will soon be closing its doors for good. A spokesperson confirmed to Bring Me The News the store on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street will close on Jan. 14, 2023. The spokesperson said the closure is due in part to "real estate strategies" in...
Minnesota Opera management owes musicians artistic and financial transparency
“The first rule in opera is the first rule in life: see to everything yourself.” — Nellie Melba. The Musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra want to see it for ourselves but unfortunately, Minnesota Opera President and General Director Ryan Taylor won’t let us see for ourselves. He insists on confidentiality agreements to see basic financial information.
Campy cabaret draws capacity crowds
Flaunting sparkling sequins, glam gowns, and towering doos, headliners Nina DiAngelo, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Monica West performed a dazzling rendition of “Dream Girls” for their first number at the Nicollet Diner’s Roxy’s Cabaret grand opening in Minneapolis. The red-carpet event took place October 1st and 2nd with enthusiastic capacity crowds welcoming downtown’s newest destination venue.
‘The Price is Right’ is Coming to Minnesota Next Year
If you loved watching 'The Price is Right' while you were at home sick from school, you'll love to see 'The Price is Right' when it comes to Minnesota next year! You may even be able to participate!. I know 'The Price is Right' was one of the shows that...
Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?
Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
The Best New Restaurants, 2022
From a highly anticipated fine-dining experience in a five-star hotel to a remarkable remake of a sports bar, these 10 spots have us excited again about food and drink The post The Best New Restaurants, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Family who endured theft ordeal in Minneapolis surprised with trip to Universal Orlando
A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
travelmag.com
Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Minneapolis
For travellers seeking a base in Minneapolis with more liveability than a hotel room, there are numerous apartments across the city available for short term rent. Renowned for its eclectic arts scene, Minneapolis attracts large numbers of visitors every year. It also exudes a youthful energy thanks to the presence of the esteemed University of Minnesota Twin Cities. As for its short-let rentals, most of them are inevitably listed on Airbnb, but staying in someone else’s private home doesn’t necessarily appeal to everyone. Luckily, there are other options that offer a more professional, serviced approach complete with housekeeping and other perks. Here are three online resources for finding short term furnished apartment rentals in Minneapolis.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Minnesota
There are just a few months of warm weather here in Minnesota. That explains why so many Minnesotans hurry outside as soon as the sun emerges in the spring and remain there until the weather turns chilly once more. Many of us use the extra time we have during the summer to engage in our favorite outdoor pursuits, like swimming and hiking.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
If not here, then where? Opposition to NE zoning changes another hurdle for adding housing in Minneapolis
Raise your hand if you live in Minneapolis and your home is on a unique block. (I’m assuming everyone’s hand is up right now.) The paradox of individuality is that everyone and every place is unique if you think about them for long enough. And if every place is unique, where do you draw the line about what parts of the city merit special rules and special scrutiny?
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners
Table for 10? These restaurants around the Twin Cities can accommodate that. The post Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
mspmag.com
Coming Soon: Animales BBQ Restaurant
Jon Wipfli, of Animales BBQ, has hinted at a new future today with the announcement that he's taken on a new business partner: Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi. In a post, Wipfli recounted how he and Billy have been friends since their food trucking days when Wipfli worked at Dandelion Kitchen and Billy ran his Sushi Fix truck in downtown Minneapolis. I've heard the story that the first time they actually met, Billy accidentally walked into Jon's apartment with two sushi chefs and two bottles of Jameson, thinking it was his neighbor's place. Destiny?
