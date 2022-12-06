Rochester Century scored the first 6 goals of the game, on their win to a 9-2 victory over Albert Lea in Boy’s Hockey Thursday night. The Panthers scored 15 seconds into the game, and would add 4 more in the first period including one with 2 seconds left in the period. Century would lead 6-0 in the 2nd, when Albert Lea would get on the board with a pair of goals, Tim Chalmers with the first one, his first goal of the year, assisted by Eli Farris and Joseph Yoon. Yoon would score his 2nd goal of the season to make it 6-2. Century would answer with 3 more to make it 9-2 after 2 periods. Century outshot Albert Lea 44 to 27, with the loss Albert Lea falls to 2-2 and will travel to Owatonna on Tuesday.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO