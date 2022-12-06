ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Century jumps out to 6-0 lead on their way to a 9-2 win over Albert Lea in Boys Hockey Thursday

Rochester Century scored the first 6 goals of the game, on their win to a 9-2 victory over Albert Lea in Boy’s Hockey Thursday night. The Panthers scored 15 seconds into the game, and would add 4 more in the first period including one with 2 seconds left in the period. Century would lead 6-0 in the 2nd, when Albert Lea would get on the board with a pair of goals, Tim Chalmers with the first one, his first goal of the year, assisted by Eli Farris and Joseph Yoon. Yoon would score his 2nd goal of the season to make it 6-2. Century would answer with 3 more to make it 9-2 after 2 periods. Century outshot Albert Lea 44 to 27, with the loss Albert Lea falls to 2-2 and will travel to Owatonna on Tuesday.
Rhoda Grace Knudson

Rhoda Grace Knudson age 86 of Rochester, MN passed away December 3, 2022 at Benedict House Memory Care of Rochester. A memorial service for Rhoda will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Chaplain Cory Moss will be officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.
Dennis Richard Overland

Dennis Richard Overland went to be with the Lord on December 6th at 8:09pm. Dennis passed away peacefully at his home. A private ceremony will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea at 9:00 AM on Saturday December 10th for family and close friends.
Lola Ann Supalla

Lola Ann Supalla, 72, of Hartland, MN passed away on December 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN with family by her side. A memorial service for Lola will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00AM at Cross of Glory Church in Hartland, MN; Pastor Marcia Pedersen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Hartland Cemetery, Hartland, MN.
Law Enforcement Log

Yesterday at 5:40 a.m. 33-Year old Travis Oyer cited no proof of Insurance. 11:00 a.m. 64-Year old Randy Page cited failure to signal lane change. 1:16 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for small amount of marijuana and E-Cig on school property. 7:24 p.m. 60-Year old Raymond...
