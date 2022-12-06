Read full article on original website
Foot Botox has become beauty’s strangest new trend – but not for the reasons you might think
At a wedding in October, Krystyna, 37, towered over the rest of the assembled guests in four-and-a-half-inch stilettos. Abba and “Come on Eileen” boomed from the speakers. Eventually, the party trailed off. “My family around me all kicked their shoes off under dinner tables and had to sit down for 20 minutes at a time,” she remembers. Krystyna, though, kept on going. She was on her feet for eight unstoppable hours. See, Krystyna had undergone a stiletto lift. In other words: she’d been injected with foot Botox.By now, everyone knows about the use of cosmetic injectables to plump and prime...
