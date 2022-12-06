Read full article on original website
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident
Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time off rules
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WFLA) – A Kansas restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off. In a message obtained by KCTV5, it showed an Olive Garden manager telling employees that if they needed to take time off, “[they] might as well go and look for another […]
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Homeless man goes without 'hot food' and 'shampoo' to keep his cats fed after increase in cost of living
A man has revealed that he skips hot meals and washing hair to feed his pet cats after the cost of living increased. Colin Ortutai-Hughes, a 45-year-old man, who lives in Brent, North West London, has recently shared his battle with the cost of living crisis. He says he struggles to feed himself and his lovely pets.
Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden
It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
Rescue Dog's Terrified Reaction to Having an Accident in the House Is Heartbreaking
Unfortunately, there are many people who abuse and traumatize animals. They are cruel people who like the feeling of holding power over another living thing. One pup was seemingly the victim of one of these people, and the video evidence is heartbreaking. TikTok user @symphonytherescuepup recently shared a video of...
“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Lucky Indiana Shelter Dog is Looking For a Snuggle Buddy [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Follow your nose and it will lead you home. That’s my motto, anyway! My name is Lucky and I’m a 5-year-old beagle boy up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. A little about me – I’m great with kids and other dogs, I don’t care much for toys (at least in a shelter environment), I jump REALLY HIGH for treats, and I live for snuggles. I’m so soft and squishy, I think you’ll also live for snuggles after meeting me! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'
When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
If You See a Blue Line Tattooed on a Dog, This Is What It Means
Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, from adorable small dog breeds to big, lovable large dog breeds. And they each have different natural markings, from brindle or fluffy coats to two different-colored eyes or black spots on their tongues. As pet owners, we also have ways of “marking” our dogs, whether it’s with a red dog collar, a winter coat or a dog spay tattoo.
How to Potty Train Your Dog in 48-Hours!
Teaching your furry friend where to use the bathroom is one of the biggest challenges of being a pet owner. Many animals end up abused or in shelters because they can’t master the feat. (Shelly Graves, Top Dog Tips 2018) Relax; it’s not as hard as you think. You only need two days to commit to your pet, a leash, some tasty treats, and a ton of patience. I have raised more dogs than children and I have come to find this strategy to be successful one.
Golden Retriever's 'Eye Contact' Through Glass Table Delights Internet
According to a study from 2016, golden retrievers have a higher likelihood of being obese than other dog breeds.
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
