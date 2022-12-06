ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TSA finds nunchucks, saw blades and more in man’s carry-on bag

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDPwY_0jZDpWqh00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Never mind that 4-ounce bottle of shampoo or tube of toothpaste seized by TSA agents at the airport.

One air traveler went above and beyond those offenses when they decided to run a variety of tools and weapons through airport security. The unusual array of items included three saw blades, a pair of nunchucks, a switchblade, and a knife that folds into a bullet-shaped sheath for good measure.

TSA officer finds cat in checked bag at airport

According to TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the assortment of carry-on items was caught by TSA agents at New York’s Laguardia Airport during a pre-departure screening on Sunday.

Farbstein joked the traveler deserved “a lump of coal” for the holidays.

“Six prohibited items among a traveler’s carry-on items at @LGAairport on Sunday,” Farbstein said in a tweet . “Three saw blades, nunchucks, a switchblade and a knife that folds into a bullet-shaped sheath. @TSA recommends packing these items in a checked bag.”

Farbstein told CNN Travel the items were not illegal, but are prohibited in carry-on bags. They are allowed, however, in travelers’ checked luggage.

TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport

“So no arrest,” Farbstein said. “The individual repacked them in a checked bag and continued their trip as planned.”

With most of December still ahead, we’ve yet to learn if this traveler’s unusual array would make the TSA’s annual top 10 catches. Each year, the transportation authority releases its “Top 10” most bizarre items confiscated that year.

For now, here’s how this find stacked up against the TSA’s 2021 list:

  • Bullets in deodorant
  • Long-barreled antique pistol
  • Breakfast burrito… with meth in it

For the top seven items, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Tampa sign company delivers on excuses, late on promises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs. The business owner has paid more than $4,000 for the signs but has not received the final, big street sign. “I want my sign,” she said. “I paid for it and I have been patient.” Vasconcelo hired Tampa […]
TAMPA, FL
police1.com

Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?

Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Student with gun arrested

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a high school student accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Dec. 6, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18. No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police: 2 teens spray paint cars with hate speech

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two Pinellas County teenagers were arrested for crimes that police say involved racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti spray-painted on several cars. The male teens, identified as a 16-year-old Clearwater High School student and a 16-year-old Largo High School student, were arrested Wednesday following the incidents that happened over the weekend, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

121K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy