‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Introduces Haley Joel Osment as Number Two’s Brother (VIDEO)

How Hallmark’s ‘The Gift of Peace’ Portrays Those With a Shaken Faith (VIDEO)
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries‘ The Gift of Peace may not seem like the usual lighthearted holiday frolic but, as star Nikki DeLoach says, “it’s about something that everybody can relate to. And if you haven’t at this point in your life, you will wrestle with grief.”
Will Smith casts an Oscar-shaped shadow over the earnest 'Emancipation'
Any discussion of "Emancipation" will inevitably be clouded by the Will Smith of it all, and Apple's decision to release the movie into the teeth of awards season. The focus will thus skew toward Smith and lingering fallout from "the slap" during last year's Oscars, and away from an earnest, handsome film that's generally solid but unspectacular enough to render that conversation largely moot.
Jim Parsons Reveals the Life Lesson He Learned from the Heart-Wrenching Love Story, 'Spoiler Alert'
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, 49, takes on the real-life role of TVLine’s Michael Ausiello in the movie based on the editor-in-chief’s bestselling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The film version, shortened to simply Spoiler Alert (in limited release Dec. 2, nationwide Dec. 16), is a life-affirming love story of how Ausiello and his husband Kit Cowan’s (Ben Aldridge) relationship is transformed and deepened when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Brendan Fraser's standout performance can't keep 'The Whale' afloat
The love showered on Brendan Fraser out of film festivals inflates expectations for "The Whale" wildly out of proportion, in a movie based on a play that occurs almost entirely within a lone apartment. Weighted down not by its morbidly obese protagonist but rather its stick-thin supporting players, Fraser deserves praise for his buried-under-makeup performance, but that's not enough to keep the movie afloat.
My child loves drag story time, but the uptick in shooting threats make me afraid to go. I'm sad to say goodbye to it.
The author shares how she's been taking her child to drag story time since infancy and how she doesn't understand why anyone would threaten them.
