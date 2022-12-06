Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About 'National Treasure: Edge of History'
National Treasure is the latest film series to be turned into a TV show for Disney+. The streaming series, National Treasure: Edge of History, will follow the events of the classic Nicolas Cage action-adventure films from the early 2000s. What's more, a third National Treasure movie is in the works too, so if you're into solving puzzles and following Freemason messages, you're in for a great time.
Jim Parsons Reveals the Life Lesson He Learned from the Heart-Wrenching Love Story, 'Spoiler Alert'
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, 49, takes on the real-life role of TVLine’s Michael Ausiello in the movie based on the editor-in-chief’s bestselling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words. The film version, shortened to simply Spoiler Alert (in limited release Dec. 2, nationwide Dec. 16), is a life-affirming love story of how Ausiello and his husband Kit Cowan’s (Ben Aldridge) relationship is transformed and deepened when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Will Smith casts an Oscar-shaped shadow over the earnest 'Emancipation'
Any discussion of "Emancipation" will inevitably be clouded by the Will Smith of it all, and Apple's decision to release the movie into the teeth of awards season. The focus will thus skew toward Smith and lingering fallout from "the slap" during last year's Oscars, and away from an earnest, handsome film that's generally solid but unspectacular enough to render that conversation largely moot.
How Hallmark’s ‘The Gift of Peace’ Portrays Those With a Shaken Faith (VIDEO)
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries‘ The Gift of Peace may not seem like the usual lighthearted holiday frolic but, as star Nikki DeLoach says, “it’s about something that everybody can relate to. And if you haven’t at this point in your life, you will wrestle with grief.”
What’s in Danica McKellar’s Queue? ‘Barry,’ ‘Grace & Frankie’ & More (VIDEO)
Danica McKellar‘s newest holiday movie, Christmas at the Drive-In, premiered November 25 on Great American Family. But what is The Wonder Years alum watching when she’s chilling at home with her family?. McKellar popped by TV Insider’s offices to share what’s on her watch lists, and it’s truly...
