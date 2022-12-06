Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Diane Lee Marshall, retired teacher
Diane Lee Marshall, 66, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home. She was born June 5, 1956, in Chester, Pa., daughter of the late Stephen and Marjorie (Taylor) Nasko. Diane grew up in the Chester and Wilmington area, and graduated from Concord High School in 1974....
Cape Gazette
Magnificent Mamas to kick off women’s wellness luncheons Dec. 14
Specializing in women's wellness as a holistic healthcare practitioner for over 29 years, Elizabeth Sanchez, founded the Magnificent Mamas Collective in response to the community's need to learn more about holistic ways of approaching the mental health and wellness of women at all ages and stages of life. The Magnificent...
Cape Gazette
Combined marching band at parade brings joy
I am a local and have been attending the Rehoboth Christmas parade since I was 10 years old. I had the privilege of marching in the parade as a member of the Milton Junior High School marching band and then again as a member of the Cape Henlopen High School marching band. Once out of high school, I would come home from college just to do the circuit of community parades. And I am still attending each year. I could not have been prouder as a former band member, high school teacher and as a community member than I was Dec. 5. As the band approached me, I could see a Sussex Central High School banner and was first taken back as to why they would be bringing Santa down the street when it has always been a tradition that Cape band bring in Santa. I looked again and there was the Cape Henlopen High School banner marching beside the Sussex Central banner. Tears flowed as the band approached even closer. I realized this was a collaboration/combination band made up of Cape, Indian River and Sussex Central marching band members. From the dance group all the way back to the drum line, it was a mixture of the three high school bands, each wearing their school’s uniform. In the history of our schools, I do not believe this has ever been done (at least in my 48 years of being part of the Cape community). I am grateful to the band directors and staff members who made this collaboration happen.
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church plans to be discussed Dec. 13
First Baptist Church in Lewes announced plans to build a new 14,000-square-foot worship and education center and site improvements on its property at the corner of Kings Highway at Baybreeze Drive. A public hearing and possible recommendation to Lewes Mayor and City Council regarding the site plan is set for...
Cape Gazette
Artisans’ Bank donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Artisans’ Bank in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Presenting the check on behalf of Artisans’ Bank was Vice President David Ferguson. The Harry...
Cape Gazette
La Vida remains focused on supporting community
My name is Rich Garrahan. I’m a managing member of La Vida Hospitality and the founder of Crooked Hammock Brewery. I am a resident of Lewes, my kids go to school in the Cape district and I previously sat on the board of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. Most importantly for the context of this letter, I love the Cape Henlopen State Park and my community.
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
Cape Gazette
Compassionate Friends to hold candle-lighting service Dec. 11
The Lighthouse Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will participate in the annual worldwide candle-lighting service to remember children who have passed away at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach. This service transcends all ethnic, cultural, religious and political boundaries, and...
Cape Gazette
Beebe Ball Raises $185,000 for Specialty Surgical Hospital
The 35th Annual Beebe Ball raised over $185,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus. The ball was hosted by Beebe Medical Foundation and held Nov. 12 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. “A spectacular evening in support of Beebe Healthcare,” said Kay Young, Beebe Medical...
Cape Gazette
Lige Thomas Harmon, proud veteran
Lige Thomas Harmon, 74, of Lewes, formerly of Newark, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Tom was born in Meador, Mingo County, W.Va., March 21, 1948, son of the late Lige and Eloise (Stafford) Harmon. Tom was a proud U.S. Marine serving...
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Gallery hosts guest artist Megan Burak in December
Artist Megan Burak of Ocean City, Md., brings her striking realism paintings to the Peninsula Gallery for the first time as its December Guest Artist. A contemporary realist artist working mostly in oil., Burak was born in Pittsburgh and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland at the age of 4. Burek said her inspiration is drawn from her emotions and the world as she sees it.
Cape Gazette
Sandra T. Lenhart, generous heart
Sandra T. Lenhart, 78, of Middletown, passed peacefully Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family and friends by her side. Sandy was born in Sichuan, China, June 8. 1944, to the late Tso-Bin Tung (father) and Hai-Ping Hsioung (mother). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lucien T. Lenhart Jr.; brothers James Tung, Ming Tung and Yu Jing Tung; and nephew, Alex Tung.
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
Swensens announce birth of daughter
Erik and Lyndsey Swensen of Georgetown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Lauren Elizabeth. She was born at 7:25 a.m., Aug. 11, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Lauren weighed 5 pounds and 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Cape Gazette
Alicia Marie Atkins, loved her family
Alicia Marie Atkins (Sassy), 25, flew away on angel’s wings to be with our Lord Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 18, 1997. She is survived by her precious daughter, Kira Ortwein; the love of her life, Cory Ortwein; her parents, Adam and Christy Atkins; and her close friends, Kristin Secrest and Trish Ortwein, who will all miss her greatly. Her siblings left to cherish her memory are Tori Atkins, Levy Guy, Tessa Norwicki and Cade Weathers, as well as her grandparents Linda Gibson, and Virginia and Bob Willing. Sassy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Cape Gazette
Michael J. Drulis Sr., cherished family
Michael J. Drulis Sr., of Lewes, passed away suddenly near his home Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He was born July 13, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Mary and Joseph Drulis Sr. Mike attended Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, N.J., where he was a three-sport star athlete and a member of National Honor Society. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Delaware, where he joined the Theta Chi fraternity and met the love of his life, Diane Okonowicz. They married in 1972, then moved to Dover in 1978, where, with Diane’s mother (Theresa Okonowicz), they would spend the next 20-plus years raising a family and building lasting relationships in the community.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/7/22
CAMP Rehoboth Community Center will hold its holiday handmade market from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at 37 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The event will be the final market of the year, and features LGBTQ+/ally artists and crafts-makers in the Elkins-Archibald Atrium. Entry is free and open to the public.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Fire Department adds committee to help neighbors in need
A newly formed committee of the Lewes Fire Department has been established to lend support to local families who are victims of large-loss fires. H2O, Helping Hands Operation, will provide basic necessities, gift cards for food and clothing and moral support to those who find themselves in the unfortunate situation of losing their home and belongings.
Cape Gazette
Custom Mechanical donates to Harry K Foundation
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from Regan Deck, Owner of Custom Mechanical, in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Since 1981, Custom Mechanical has been a business serving the coastal communities of...
