FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Over 2,000 kids sent home with gifts after Grand Prairie's annual Santa Cop event
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — According to a recent Ramsey Solutions report, the average American family will spend about $1,300 this year on Christmas. And for families in need, that price tag can be too much to bear. That's why the Grand Prairie Police Department has stepped in to provide gifts and holiday cheer for hundreds of those in need."We're thankful, some days we wake up and we don't know what the day is gonna look like. We don't have to worry about that for Christmas," said Grand Prairie resident Rochelle Hill. For families struggling to make ends meet,...
Rockwall Chamber celebrates Skate the Lake, Rockwall On Ice
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 8, 2022) Visit Rockwall in partnership with the City of Rockwall and Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce, and Presenting Sponsor Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall, presents Skate the Lake, Rockwall on Ice at the Harbor fountain area this holiday season!. Skate the Lake, an outdoor real ice-skating...
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Businesses urge Fort Worth to shop local at 'Merry on Magnolia' and 'Merry on Main'
Small businesses on Fort Worth’s Near Southside are working together on a campaign to draw customers to small shops and restaurants this weekend.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
Lone Star CASA celebrates 30 years in Kaufman and Rockwall counties
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Dec. 8, 2022) Lone Star CASA celebrated its 30-year-anniversary last week at the Big Sky Event Hall in Royse City, TX. Former and current volunteers and supporters from all over the area came to celebrate the anniversary. Throughout their 30 years in operation, they have advocated for over 1250 children and families in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
Operation Veterans Angels to donate holiday food boxes
FATE, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) – The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 137 of Greater North Dallas (DAV) is pleased to present Operation Veterans Angels, their first annual holiday food box distribution event. In a joint effort by local veteran and patriot organizations, the DAV and their Event Partners are distributing boxes of fresh produce to our local military personnel, veterans; homeless veterans; gold, blue & white star families and our first responders.
coaster101.com
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas
Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
firefighternation.com
Dallas (TX) Fire Engine Lands in Ditch Responding to Four-Alarm Shopping Center Fire
Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a three-alarm fire at a shopping center Friday morning, and a fire engine went off the road in responding to it. The call to the commercial building in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard came in at about 7 a.m. and quckly escalated to three alarms, WFAA reported.
Free, community drive-in event to feature Home Alone
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 6, 2022) The community is invited to Helms Hope’s 3rd annual Drive-In at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the Lakepointe Church parking lot. The movie Home Alone will played on a 60′ tall screen; there will be a photo booth and food trucks – and admission is free.
Wednesday's Child 13-year-old Unique prays for a family that will 'care and be there' for her after years in foster care system
DALLAS — What we humans are capable of doing with our mental and physical selves can be very inspiring. Today's Wednesday's Child had the opportunity to attend a performance that is just as unique as she is, and WFAA was there for the magical moments. The cast of “'Twas...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Denton County (Denton County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of the Same Rayburn Tollway near Stanridge Drive at around 9:35 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 8 evening forecast
It is going to be rainy for a few days. FOX 4's Dan Henry takes a look at when the chances are highest.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
