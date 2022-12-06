GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — According to a recent Ramsey Solutions report, the average American family will spend about $1,300 this year on Christmas. And for families in need, that price tag can be too much to bear. That's why the Grand Prairie Police Department has stepped in to provide gifts and holiday cheer for hundreds of those in need."We're thankful, some days we wake up and we don't know what the day is gonna look like. We don't have to worry about that for Christmas," said Grand Prairie resident Rochelle Hill. For families struggling to make ends meet,...

