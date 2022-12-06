ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 2,000 kids sent home with gifts after Grand Prairie's annual Santa Cop event

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — According to a recent Ramsey Solutions report, the average American family will spend about $1,300 this year on Christmas. And for families in need, that price tag can be too much to bear. That's why the Grand Prairie Police Department has stepped in to provide gifts and holiday cheer for hundreds of those in need."We're thankful, some days we wake up and we don't know what the day is gonna look like. We don't have to worry about that for Christmas," said Grand Prairie resident Rochelle Hill. For families struggling to make ends meet,...
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
Operation Veterans Angels to donate holiday food boxes

FATE, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) – The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 137 of Greater North Dallas (DAV) is pleased to present Operation Veterans Angels, their first annual holiday food box distribution event. In a joint effort by local veteran and patriot organizations, the DAV and their Event Partners are distributing boxes of fresh produce to our local military personnel, veterans; homeless veterans; gold, blue & white star families and our first responders.
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas

Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
