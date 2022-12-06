Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Logan man confesses to threatening woman with a knife
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has admitted to threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute. Dekker C. Boeke has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in April. Boeke appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court for a change of plea hearing. He...
Hollingsworth’s lighted displays back in Preston
PRESTON – For 50 years the Hollingsworth family had plywood cut outs of cartoon characters lit by spotlights in their front yard. Then life got busy and the kids who were always helping grew up and moved away. Jeff and Lee Hollingsworth have now resurrected their Christmas Light show....
Jon Wallace Larson
May 8, 1942 – December 5, 2022 (age 80) Jon Wallace Larson, age 80, passed away in Logan, Cache County, Utah on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born to Rudolph Vernon Larson and Helen Calder Larson in Tacoma, Washington on May 8, 1942. He grew up in Tacoma; Vernal, Utah; Smithfield, Utah; and when he was about eight years old, the family settled in Roosevelt, Utah. Jon attended BYU where he met Sally Rae Drawhorn. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1965. Their children are Rebecca Siniscalchi, Maria Larson, and William Lawrence Larson. They have nine grandchildren: Reese Hoefnagel, Jon Kohler, Em Beane, Nathan Beane, Elizabeth Beane, Marlie Siniscalchi, Tessa Siniscalchi, Wesley Siniscalchi, Noah Siniscalchi, and Rachel Siniscalchi. As his family members, we always knew of his love and never left visits with Jon without a huge bear hug and “I love you.”
Mark Hargreaves
January 29, 1954 – December 8, 2022 (age 68) Mark Hargreaves, 68, of Logan, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Logan, Utah. He was born January 29, 1954 in Port au-Prince, Haiti to George and Sara (Romero) Hargreaves, the fourth of six children. His father’s work as an engineer for the United States Agency for International Development took the family around the world, and Mark grew up in Costa Rica, the Philippines, Brazil, Columbia, and the Panama Canal Zone. George returned stateside and became a professor at Utah State University when Mark was 16.
Record money raised at Christmas tree auction for Cache County schools
LOGAN – The Cache Education Foundation recently held its annual Christmas Tree Jubilee and raised a record amount at their Christmas Tree auction. Foundation Director Teri Lewis says the evening has become a great social event as it has expanded every year. “This year at our Jubilee we raised...
Cache County Council ponders status of Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield
CACHE COUNTY — If Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield expected the members of the Cache County Council to greet to his decision to opt for part-time employment with the county with anything remotely resembling applause, he should have known better. Saying that Bradfield had been unaware that the subject of his...
Utah State football completes 2023 schedule as it announces home-and-home series with James Madison
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee announced Thursday that the Aggie football team will play a home-and-home series with James Madison in 2023 and 2025. Utah State will host James Madison on Sept. 23, 2023, and then play the Dukes in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on...
Frances Hamblin
October 31, 1941 — December 1, 2022 (age 81) Frances Aline Jeppesen Hamblin died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Hyde Park, UT due to complications following an aggressive cancer diagnosis. She was 81. Frances was born on October 31, 1941, in Rigby, ID...
Benefit ballet performances slated at the Utah Theatre
LOGAN — Benefit performances of an original holiday ballet are scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13 at the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan. “The Night Before Christmas” will be performed by Ballet West dancers and students of the Ballet Aligned school here in Logan, according to Stephanie Casperson, that school’s director.
Ernesto López will chair Logan Municipal Council in 2023
LOGAN — As part of routine end-of-year chores, Ernesto López was appointed chairman of the Logan Municipal Council for 2023 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. López will succeed council member Jeanne Simmonds, who served as chair of the city council in 2022, effective Jan. 1. López was nominated...
Council members ‘indefinitely postpone’ efforts to amend county constitution
CACHE COUNTY — The Cache County Council has abandoned its plans to amend the county’s constitution. At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Cache County Council, the members voted unanimously to “indefinitely postpone” any further discussion of proposed Ordinance 2022-32. That measure would have amended the...
Lyric troupe brings ‘A Christmas Carol’ to Ellen Eccles’ stage
LOGAN — The Lyric Repertory Company’s eagerly-awaited holiday production of A Christmas Carol is slated to premier on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan. Having been temporarily moved from their own Caine Lyric Theatre on Center Street by safety concerns, the company’s cast...
PHOTO GALLERY: Sky View vs Ridgeline swim meet – Dec. 8, 2022
Photos by Clint Allen / Additional information about Clint’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at clintallen.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. Visit http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
Students strive to understand characters they played in ambitious musical
LOGAN — Logan High Theater recently presented the Broadway musical “Big Fish”, an ambitious project that ‘s described as a heartfelt, powerful and truly magical story about fathers, sons and the stories that people use to define their identities. On KVNU’s For the People program on...
