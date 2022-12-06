ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

cachevalleydaily.com

Logan man confesses to threatening woman with a knife

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has admitted to threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute. Dekker C. Boeke has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in April. Boeke appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court for a change of plea hearing. He...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Hollingsworth’s lighted displays back in Preston

PRESTON – For 50 years the Hollingsworth family had plywood cut outs of cartoon characters lit by spotlights in their front yard. Then life got busy and the kids who were always helping grew up and moved away. Jeff and Lee Hollingsworth have now resurrected their Christmas Light show....
PRESTON, ID
cachevalleydaily.com

Jon Wallace Larson

May 8, 1942 – December 5, 2022 (age 80) Jon Wallace Larson, age 80, passed away in Logan, Cache County, Utah on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born to Rudolph Vernon Larson and Helen Calder Larson in Tacoma, Washington on May 8, 1942. He grew up in Tacoma; Vernal, Utah; Smithfield, Utah; and when he was about eight years old, the family settled in Roosevelt, Utah. Jon attended BYU where he met Sally Rae Drawhorn. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1965. Their children are Rebecca Siniscalchi, Maria Larson, and William Lawrence Larson. They have nine grandchildren: Reese Hoefnagel, Jon Kohler, Em Beane, Nathan Beane, Elizabeth Beane, Marlie Siniscalchi, Tessa Siniscalchi, Wesley Siniscalchi, Noah Siniscalchi, and Rachel Siniscalchi. As his family members, we always knew of his love and never left visits with Jon without a huge bear hug and “I love you.”
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Mark Hargreaves

January 29, 1954 – December 8, 2022 (age 68) Mark Hargreaves, 68, of Logan, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Logan, Utah. He was born January 29, 1954 in Port au-Prince, Haiti to George and Sara (Romero) Hargreaves, the fourth of six children. His father’s work as an engineer for the United States Agency for International Development took the family around the world, and Mark grew up in Costa Rica, the Philippines, Brazil, Columbia, and the Panama Canal Zone. George returned stateside and became a professor at Utah State University when Mark was 16.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Record money raised at Christmas tree auction for Cache County schools

LOGAN – The Cache Education Foundation recently held its annual Christmas Tree Jubilee and raised a record amount at their Christmas Tree auction. Foundation Director Teri Lewis says the evening has become a great social event as it has expanded every year. “This year at our Jubilee we raised...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Cache County Council ponders status of Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield

CACHE COUNTY — If Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield expected the members of the Cache County Council to greet to his decision to opt for part-time employment with the county with anything remotely resembling applause, he should have known better. Saying that Bradfield had been unaware that the subject of his...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Frances Hamblin

October 31, 1941 — December 1, 2022 (age 81) Frances Aline Jeppesen Hamblin died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Hyde Park, UT due to complications following an aggressive cancer diagnosis. She was 81. Frances was born on October 31, 1941, in Rigby, ID...
HYDE PARK, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Benefit ballet performances slated at the Utah Theatre

LOGAN — Benefit performances of an original holiday ballet are scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13 at the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan. “The Night Before Christmas” will be performed by Ballet West dancers and students of the Ballet Aligned school here in Logan, according to Stephanie Casperson, that school’s director.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Ernesto López will chair Logan Municipal Council in 2023

LOGAN — As part of routine end-of-year chores, Ernesto López was appointed chairman of the Logan Municipal Council for 2023 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. López will succeed council member Jeanne Simmonds, who served as chair of the city council in 2022, effective Jan. 1. López was nominated...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Lyric troupe brings ‘A Christmas Carol’ to Ellen Eccles’ stage

LOGAN — The Lyric Repertory Company’s eagerly-awaited holiday production of A Christmas Carol is slated to premier on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan. Having been temporarily moved from their own Caine Lyric Theatre on Center Street by safety concerns, the company’s cast...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Sky View vs Ridgeline swim meet – Dec. 8, 2022

Photos by Clint Allen
cachevalleydaily.com

Students strive to understand characters they played in ambitious musical

LOGAN — Logan High Theater recently presented the Broadway musical “Big Fish”, an ambitious project that ‘s described as a heartfelt, powerful and truly magical story about fathers, sons and the stories that people use to define their identities. On KVNU’s For the People program on...
LOGAN, UT

