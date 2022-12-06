Read full article on original website
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Adam Wainwright has hilarious response to Cardinals new catcher
From 2007-2022, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were the starting battery for the St. Louis Cardinals in 328 regular season games. That’s an all-time MLB record. Molina is now retired and clearly doesn’t think that Wainwright and his new catcher will be able to surpass that record. Replacing Molina behind the plate in St. Louis Read more... The post Adam Wainwright has hilarious response to Cardinals new catcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
thecomeback.com
MLB world abuzz after Cardinals poach All-Star from rival
The St. Louis Cardinals made a move Wednesday and might have ruffled a rival’s feathers. Willson Contreras is a St. Louis Cardinal. The Cardinals and Contreras agreed to a five-year deal that poached the All-Star catcher from rival Chicago to St. Louis. Ken Rosenthal first reported that the two...
A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
Chicago Cubs News: Crane Kenney comments, Eric Stout, and more
The talk of the day on Friday for the Chicago Cubs were the comments that team president of business operations Crane Kenney made during his radio interview with "The Mully and Haugh Show" on 670 The Score. While not squashing the rumors that the Cubs will spend aggressively this offseason, Kenney also alluded to the Cubs being "in the third inning" of their offseason plans.
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
FOX2now.com
Cardinals welcome Willson Contreras as new catcher
It's official. Longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is now a St. Louis Cardinal. Cardinals welcome Willson Contreras as new catcher. It's official. Longtime Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is now a St. Louis Cardinal. St. Louis Aldermen hold a meeting to request a pay …. The St. Louis Board...
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
Chicago Cubs could round out MLB free agency with All-Star shortstop
The Chicago Cubs have already made two big-time moves in MLB free agency, bringing in former NL MVP Cody Bellinger
Cubs Viewpoint: What to Make of Willson Contreras Signing With the Cardinals
Diving into why the Cubs let Contreras walk and how he'll fit in with the Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Offers Reminder That There Is More To Do
St. Louis Cardinals fans rejoiced on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the team had signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. The team finally has its replacement for Yadier Molina behind the plate and may even have the big bat they were searching for. However,...
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Trey Mancini remains a target for first base
The Chicago Cubs offseason began in earnest this past week at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings as the team signed outfielder Cody Bellinger and veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Remaining at the top of the Cubs' wish list this offseason is landing a free-agent shortstop in the form of either Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson. With Swanson being the most likely of the two free-agent shortstops for the Cubs, there is no question that the team will need to add more impact bats in order successfully improve their offense heading into 2023.
Chicago Cubs News: Winter Meetings recap, Contreras, and more
The Chicago Cubs were able to complete two free-agent signings at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings as the team signed former National League MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal worth $17.5MM and veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year deal worth $68MM. One item on the...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Ranking the top 10 remaining FA position players
It has been a wild last few days for the Chicago Cubs and MLB free agency. Even though the winter meetings have concluded, there certainly only figures to be more of the same in terms of free-agent contracts and the speed at which they're being signed. All the top-tier in Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Aaron Judge have signed. Two top shortstops are now off the board: Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who both have received colossal contracts. For the Cubs, shortstop remains the priority but they will have to turn out their pockets if they wish to acquire one.
FanSided
