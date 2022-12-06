It has been a wild last few days for the Chicago Cubs and MLB free agency. Even though the winter meetings have concluded, there certainly only figures to be more of the same in terms of free-agent contracts and the speed at which they're being signed. All the top-tier in Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, and Aaron Judge have signed. Two top shortstops are now off the board: Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, who both have received colossal contracts. For the Cubs, shortstop remains the priority but they will have to turn out their pockets if they wish to acquire one.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO