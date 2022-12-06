NCPD: 1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting on Sorrell Avenue
Romero De Vestel Crawford, 56, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, NCPD officials said.
The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after a Tuesday morning shooting injured one.
According to NCPD, police responded to an “unknown situation” on Sorrell Avenue just before 9 a.m. Tuesday
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment – his condition is unknown.
“One male suspect and a female witness are currently being interviewed,” NCPD said.
Police say the situation was domestic in nature and not a random incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
Editor's Note: This is developing with more information to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.
