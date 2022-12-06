Read full article on original website
KHBS
Prairie Grove school administrator calls fake school shooting video 'a misjudgment'
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove interim superintendent saysa video that implied teachers' children had been killed in a fake school shooting was a misjudgment. 40/29 News obtained a copy of the controversial video that was presented to Prairie Grove teachers. The video begins with a message about...
KHBS
New program in Fayetteville hopes to help pay for childcare
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward childcare expenses. The childcare assistance program is available to eligible families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. People who qualify can get up to 12 monthly payments for childcare facilities in the city.
Long wait lists for childcare trouble Arkansas parents
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Women's Commission has released its official recommendations relating to the economic status of women in the workforce. One of those recommendations pertains to childcare— or the lack thereof. If you’re a parent or soon-to-be parent, you likely know finding a spot in daycare can involve a long waiting list.
WATCH: Prairie Grove video depicting staff and kids as shooting victims
Administrators of Prairie Grove School Board tried to get a few points across by making a memorial video of their staff and students as victims of a fake school shooting.
Arkansas Children's Northwest holds toy and donation drive
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Lots of people are in the giving spirit and are donating to Arkansas Children’s Northwest’s Festival of Stars Toy Drive. They collected thousands of toys on Friday, Dec. 9 for kids of all ages. The hope is these toys will bring smiles to the...
Northwest Arkansas runoff election results: Bella Vista Mayor, council positions
ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Though voter turnout in northwest Arkansas is characteristically low, more than 8000 ballots were cast in midterm runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The results are in for positions from Bella Vista mayor to various council member positions in Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale:. As of the...
Bentonville man convicted for guiding illegal hike that led to man's death
HARRISON, Ark. — A Bentonville man has been convicted by a federal judge after he guided an illegal hike that led to the death of a man who fell 15 feet from the path on the Buffalo National River. 47-year-old Jeffrey Michael Johnson created an outdoor adventure group on...
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
Pet adoption fees waived at Fayetteville animal shelter this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Animal Services and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) have partnered up for a holiday adoption event this weekend in honor of National Adoption Weekend. All pet adoption fees will be waived from Dec. 9-10 and there will be free engraved pet ID...
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
Eureka Springs wildlife refuge hoping bill to protect big cats held in captivity becomes law
The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs has been hoping for something like the Big Cat Public Safety Act for nearly a decade.
Pea Ridge police to unveil permanent memorial for Officer Kevin Apple
On Dec. 12, also known as "Officer Kevin Apple Day," the Pea Ridge Police Department will unveil a permanent memorial for the officer killed in 2021. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the White Oak State parking lot. The department also asked the community to "turn the city blue" to celebrate the life of Officer Apple.
U.S. Marshalls leading search for escaped Crawford County inmate
The U.S. Marshal's Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate.
KHBS
Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
KHBS
Several weekend holiday celebrations planned
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The holidays are drawing closer, and to celebrate, communities and organizations across the area have events scheduled through the second weekend of the month. Alma:. The city of Alma's Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Bentonville:. The Bentonville Christmas Parade is...
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. According to the Benton County election results, Rogers residents voted over 70%...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Walmart Launches Recycling Hub Program in Time for Holidays
Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
