WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is keeping their local community close to their hearts through their holiday light show.This year, the cost of admission is a donation."You can bring used coats, you can bring food donations, you can bring new toys, and that will gain you entry to the light show," the zoo's deputy director, Kate Hartwyk, said. "This is our giveback to the community. All the donations go to local organizations throughout Essex County."Starting Friday, the zoo's Holiday Lights Spectacular will be lit up every night through Dec. 31. The light show will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.For more information, visit turtlebackzoo.com.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO