Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store ReopensMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
baristanet.com
Giveaway! Outpost in the Burbs Presents The Harlem Gospel Travelers with Special Appearances by Montclair High School Honors and Madrigal Choirs
Montclair, N.J. – Outpost in the Burbs presents the Harlem Gospel Travelers on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 8 p.m. in its “New Voices” series. This concert will take place at the First Congregational Church, 40 S. Fullerton Avenue in Montclair and will feature a special appearance by members of Montclair High School Honors and Madrigal Choirs to open the show.
Essex Co. zoo supports community through holiday light show
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is keeping their local community close to their hearts through their holiday light show.This year, the cost of admission is a donation."You can bring used coats, you can bring food donations, you can bring new toys, and that will gain you entry to the light show," the zoo's deputy director, Kate Hartwyk, said. "This is our giveback to the community. All the donations go to local organizations throughout Essex County."Starting Friday, the zoo's Holiday Lights Spectacular will be lit up every night through Dec. 31. The light show will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.For more information, visit turtlebackzoo.com.
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Holiday Crafts, Winter Festivals, Theater, Santa and More
Another weekend is here! If you’re looking for some fun and family-friendly things to do, check out some of these activities happening in and around town!. We’ve posted some of our favorite holiday shows and holiday light displays already, so they won’t appear here. In case you missed those articles, you can read our round up of holiday shows for kids here and our round up of holiday light displays here.
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
baristanet.com
Baristanet Profile: Charlie Spademan
Where do you live? Montclair’s South End, near the Business District. Things are happening here!. When did you move there? I’ve lived in Montclair since 1995, in this house for a dozen+ years. Where did you grow up? I was born and spent my early years in Detroit...
baristanet.com
Santa Claus To Ride Again on Montclair Fire Truck Through Town
Montclair, NJ – Santa Claus is coming to town. Santa will make a drive-through visit in Montclair on Saturday, December 17. The jolly fellow will be seen on a Montclair fire truck which will cover a route through town. At 1:00 p.m. he will depart from Montclair Fire Headquarters at 1 Pine Street heading to the south end then going north through mid-town and uptown Montclair and looping his way back to Fire HQ.
baristanet.com
Weekend Events: Live Music, Holiday Markets, Art Uncorked, and More!
This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
unionnewsdaily.com
Union comes alive in Winter Wonderland
UNION, NJ — The township came alive on Friday, Dec. 2, when Union’s Winter Wonderland was hosted at F. Edward Biertuempfel Memorial Park, along Winslow Avenue. Thousands came out for the celebration, which continued on Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in a tree lighting, despite the unpleasant weather that day.
Renna Media
Christmas Drive-Thru Food Collection – Dec. 10
Cranford United Methodist Church invites you to lend a helping hand to families in need this holiday season. The church is holding a Drive-Thru Christmas Food Drive on Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m. – 12 pm. in the church’s parking lot. Here are some suggestions for Christmas...
baristanet.com
Hanukkah with Kids
Hanukkah begins on the evening of Sunday, December 18, and ends on the evening of Monday, December 26. It commemorates a revolt led by the Maccabees against oppressors, as well as a rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. After the revolt, the temple was desecrated and only had enough oil to light the menorah for one night. By a miracle, the oil lasted for eight days, and Hanukkah celebrates that triumph of light over darkness.
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
With servers still offline, Hudson County Schools of Technology goes old-school low tech
The Hudson County Schools of Technology (HCST) took a trip back in time to the 1980s for a second straight day Tuesday. The internal computer servers at the district, which includes High Tech High School in Secaucus and County Prep and Explore Middle School in Jersey City, remained offline, leading to a second straight half-day of classes for students.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
essexnewsdaily.com
Sister cities mural is unveiled in Newark
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; Newark Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles; Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director fayemi shakur; Newark Municipal Council members; Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos, aka “Flavor,” to unveil a new 500-foot-long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect avenues in Newark’s North Ward on Dec. 2. The two municipalities signed a “sister city” agreement in September 2021.
Devoted Union County Dad With Terminal Brain Cancer Prompts Wave Of Community Support
Support is on the rise for the family of a beloved Union County dad diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Victor Vilela was diagnosed with a brain tumor through scans after a car accident 16 years ago, according to a GoFundMe launched for his end-of-life care. The scans led to an...
As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cynthia and Jasmine Mora of Mariners Harbor always knew they wanted a family. But after the couple faced fertility problems, they began to research different agencies with the hope of becoming foster parents. “We immediately began researching different agencies and found Children’s Aid and began...
Here's how much you should tip this holiday season in New York City
This holiday season, the list of people to tip can be a long one - especially if you live in a large apartment building.
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
Student Revived After Medical Episode At Bergen Middle School
An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said. The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. "He was...
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
Comments / 0