Santa Maria, CA

Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign

Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions

The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria communities stepped in to house and shelter more animals from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services system as the county took in 117 more pets in November 2022 than in November of last year. The post Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Winter Festival Market showcases local crafters in Nipomo

Birchwood Garden Barn and Home in Nipomo presents the Winter Festival Market, which will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day, pop-up boutique sale will feature items from more than 25 local crafters, artists, and other vendors.
6572 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

OAK KNOLL RANCH – 2 HOMES – 2 PARCELS – OVER 9 ACRES! First time on the market in over 50 years! Just off the historic Stagecoach Road, framed by beautiful oaks, sits Oak Knoll Ranch. Private and serene, two legally separate parcels make up over 9 acres of lush landscape and create a magical place perfect to retreat. Wake up in the fresh mountain air as you sip your cup of coffee watching deer meander around the property. Stroll the park-like setting through paths of trees, mountain vistas and a seasonal creek. Pick ripe fruit from the multiple apple, pear, and stone fruit trees scattered throughout the property. Enjoy growing fruit? Extend and add to the existing apple orchard.
751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108

History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why

Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
Get a Whiff of This

Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
