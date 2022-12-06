Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Noozhawk
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Bouquets to holiday parade efforts, workforce agreement
Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights just doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. Roses of condolence and gratitude for their valiant effort to members of local Rotary Clubs doing their darnedest to bring back the community favorite winter holiday tradition. After two years off due to...
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions
The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria communities stepped in to house and shelter more animals from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services system as the county took in 117 more pets in November 2022 than in November of last year. The post Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees surge in volunteers, fosters, and pet adoptions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
Old Town Orcutt’s Christmas Parade is set to go this Saturday rain or shine
The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is set to go this Saturday rain or shine. This weekend is said to have a rainy forecast Saturday and Sunday. The post Old Town Orcutt’s Christmas Parade is set to go this Saturday rain or shine appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO church creates ‘welcome home kits’ for newly housed 40 Prado clients
40 Prado Homeless Services Center and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church teamed up to distribute boxes of essential items.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Strangers Come Together in Harrowing, Fiery Rescue on Highway 154
More than 2½ years in development, Noozhawk’s transition to the Newspack web publishing platform went more smoothly than we had anticipated. There were hiccups; there always are. But we’ve already worked through most of the list of things we discovered after our Dec. 7 launch and expect to have the rest cleaned up by early next week.
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
New Times
Winter Festival Market showcases local crafters in Nipomo
Birchwood Garden Barn and Home in Nipomo presents the Winter Festival Market, which will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day, pop-up boutique sale will feature items from more than 25 local crafters, artists, and other vendors.
Slated to close, California Men’s Colony facility was originally Camp SLO’s hospital
The lower-security West Facility was repurposed as part of the prison in 1954.
syvnews.com
Zoologist Walt Koenig to lecture on California oak acorn production tonight at Solvang Library
The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society tonight is cosponsoring an evening lecture, "Acorn Boom or Bust?," featuring California zoologist, researcher, and acorn woodpecker expert Dr. Walt Koenig. The in-person discussion is slated for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, and will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $1,115. That’s $722 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,618-square-foot home on East Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara sold for $2,920,500. The figures in...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk
kcbx.org
Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why
Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Get a Whiff of This
Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
