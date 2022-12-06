ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

What Caddo Parish voters need to know about Saturday’s election

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – If early voting is any indication, turnout for Saturday’s election will likely be low in Caddo Parish as voters decide on everything from the Shreveport mayor’s race to three city council and two school board seats. “We always dream of 100 percent. 42...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Thigpen, Brooks in City Council District B runoff

SHREVEPORT, La - Saturday's runoff election for the Shreveport City Council District B race is between Mavice Hughes Thigpen and Gary Brooks. That district includes neighborhoods of Highland, some of South Highland, downtown and some of Caddo Heights and Stoner Hill. Thigpen and Brooks are Democrats. Brooks came out on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ads accuse Shreveport mayoral candidates of past domestic abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. -- This city's mayoral runoff election hits the ditch down the final stretch. Attack ads are out against both candidates from political action groups, accusing them of domestic abuse decades ago. Both Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver say they can't control the ads the PACs put out. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman

A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Graduation ceremony held for participants of reentry program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8 for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, which is an intensive supervision program for people on probation and parole. The ceremony was hosted by the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services. Staff, family members,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New restaurant coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy