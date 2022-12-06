Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
"Wild' Shreveport election ends Saturday when Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux will be mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city. Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
KTBS
Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
ktalnews.com
What Caddo Parish voters need to know about Saturday’s election
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – If early voting is any indication, turnout for Saturday’s election will likely be low in Caddo Parish as voters decide on everything from the Shreveport mayor’s race to three city council and two school board seats. “We always dream of 100 percent. 42...
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
KTBS
Thigpen, Brooks in City Council District B runoff
SHREVEPORT, La - Saturday's runoff election for the Shreveport City Council District B race is between Mavice Hughes Thigpen and Gary Brooks. That district includes neighborhoods of Highland, some of South Highland, downtown and some of Caddo Heights and Stoner Hill. Thigpen and Brooks are Democrats. Brooks came out on...
KTBS
Ads accuse Shreveport mayoral candidates of past domestic abuse
SHREVEPORT, La. -- This city's mayoral runoff election hits the ditch down the final stretch. Attack ads are out against both candidates from political action groups, accusing them of domestic abuse decades ago. Both Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver say they can't control the ads the PACs put out. The...
KSLA
Bienville, DeSoto voters face decisions Saturday on local tax propositions
(KSLA) — Voters in Bienville and DeSoto will decide on several tax propositions Saturday. In Bienville, there are four propositions, including one that would be a new tax starting in 2023 if voters approve. They will see it listed on their ballots as the Hospital Service District Number 1...
KTBS
Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
KSLA
Early voting ends in Shreveport; political analyst says turnout could be indication of who will win runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 3, so now it’s up to Shreveport voters to decide who their next mayor will be: Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux. More than 9,000 people in Caddo Parish voted early for the December runoff. More than half of the early voters were Democrats, 30% were Republican, and 12% made up other parties.
q973radio.com
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Honors Remarkable Shreveport Woman
A remarkable Shreveport woman was recognized by Governor John Bel Edwards, in a contest organized by our news partners at KTAL NBC 6. Lynn Stevens is the director of workforce development for Goodwill industries and is being honored at the Gold Awards Ceremony. The awards pay tribute to the achievements and dedication of individuals in the disability community.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish School Board thanks longtime board member J.W. Slack for 24 years of service
Not a dry eye was in the house when James Watkins “J.W.” Slack, Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 7, said farewell during last Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Slack’s farewell and final meeting as a school board member on Thursday December 8, 2022 marks the end of 24 consecutive years of service.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
KSLA
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
KSLA
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
KSLA
Graduation ceremony held for participants of reentry program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8 for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, which is an intensive supervision program for people on probation and parole. The ceremony was hosted by the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services. Staff, family members,...
KSLA
Shreveport elementary school to offer immersive dual language program for kindergartners
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting in fall 2023, the kindergarten class at Fairfield Magnet Elementary will get an early start at learning two languages!. Global Studies Coordinator Amy Williams said the new French immersion program will be a more in-depth experience. “Currently our students receive French and Spanish instruction and...
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Comments / 4