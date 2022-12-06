I'm a die hard cowboys fan. Do not sign him.... our receivers are fine obj is a distraction and drama he's not even that good.
Cowboys all the way!! Keep it the way it is Never liked Odell, wasn’t he crying one time? We haven’t won a super-bowl since the dinosaurs went extinct. Let’s not add anymore drama than what we need with what we have already. Focus on saying goodbye to Ezekiel and get a good running back!!
yeah kinda makes you feel like Jerry thinks obj is better amari and iam sorry it's just not the case. however we do need that third for so many reasons and obj is another can line up any where kind of player
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Comments / 9