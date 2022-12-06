The Dallas Cowboys had been publicly bullish about signing Odell Beckham Jr., but things appear to have changed after the wide receiver’s official visit to the team. Beckham left his visit to Dallas without a contract offer and optimism seems to be waning that he will land there, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. The Cowboys were left with significant concerns about whether Beckham could play this season, and did not want to take the risk of signing him without seeing him cutting or running routes.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO