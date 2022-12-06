ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jake nourani
3d ago

I'm a die hard cowboys fan. Do not sign him.... our receivers are fine obj is a distraction and drama he's not even that good.

BiggBen!!
2d ago

Cowboys all the way!! Keep it the way it is Never liked Odell, wasn’t he crying one time? We haven’t won a super-bowl since the dinosaurs went extinct. Let’s not add anymore drama than what we need with what we have already. Focus on saying goodbye to Ezekiel and get a good running back!!

therealjoker
3d ago

yeah kinda makes you feel like Jerry thinks obj is better amari and iam sorry it's just not the case. however we do need that third for so many reasons and obj is another can line up any where kind of player

atozsports.com

Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news

The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas Cowboys veteran DeMarcus Lawrence isn't a huge fan of the spectacle that comes along with his team's Odell Beckham Jr. free agency push. Lawrence is willing to welcome OBJ if it means a better chance at a Super Bowl title. But when it comes to media attention and hype, he's not interested.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Head Coach

Mike Zimmer is reportedly joining Deion Sanders' staff as Colorado's new defensive coordinator. Zimmer, a former NFL head coach, was on Sanders' Jackson State staff as an analyst this past season. Zimmer has a wealth of experience at the defensive coordinator position. He was DC for the Dallas Cowboys from...
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Cowboys’ stance on Odell Beckham contract offer

The Dallas Cowboys had been publicly bullish about signing Odell Beckham Jr., but things appear to have changed after the wide receiver’s official visit to the team. Beckham left his visit to Dallas without a contract offer and optimism seems to be waning that he will land there, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. The Cowboys were left with significant concerns about whether Beckham could play this season, and did not want to take the risk of signing him without seeing him cutting or running routes.
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett

Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Did the Cowboys cross a line with Odell Beckham Jr.’s health?

Odell Beckham Jr. most recently visited the Dallas Cowboys in hopes of talking about a contract, but instead, an update on his health scared them off. Star NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been out all season, not signed to a contract, while recovering from his ACL surgery. He’s looking to come back now, so he’s begun his journey of finding a team to join. Over the past week, he’s met with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Decision After Odell Beckham's Visit

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, that tune appears to have changed following Beckham's visit this week. There are now reportedly significant concerns from the Cowboys on whether or not he'll be able to play at all this season.
KTAL News

Mickey: Cowboys pass on Odell Beckham Jr.

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The much anticipated meeting between veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior and the Dallas Cowboys ended without fanfare this week, as the Cowboys appear to have passed on signing the recovering star player. Beckham is recovering from his second major knee injury, suffered in the last Super Bowl when […]
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
The Comeback

Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing

Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14

After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
