Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
Popular Shopping Mall Nearby is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the nearby Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband, Stephen, was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced or...
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Bensalem’s Latest Eatery Has Announced Their Opening Date. Read to Learn When and Where
One of Bucks County’s newest dining establishments has announced their opening date, giving hungry customers something to look forward to. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant in the Bensalem Patch. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, has announced their opening date...
WFMZ-TV Online
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
Philly landlord faces discrimination lawsuit over treatment of residents with housing vouchers
Amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis, a large Philadelphia landlord is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against prospective tenants with housing vouchers. The government subsidy enables very low-income families to rent on the private market. Filed Thursday, the complaint alleges that ProManaged Inc. violated federal housing laws by...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Looks Ahead: Does Delaware County Have a Chance of a 2022 White Christmas?
The Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in on Montgomery County's chances of a 2022 white Christmas.Photo byiStock. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its weather forecast for the next year. Its short-term predictions address the question on many Delaware County minds: Will 2022 bring a white Christmas to local landscapes?
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
This town is regarded as one of the best holiday destinations in the country.Photo byiStock. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
