ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsham, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband, Stephen, was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced or...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy