sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Between Two Vehicles Causes Injuries

Marconi Avenue Injury Crash Involved Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run on Marconi Avenue in Sacramento left at least one person injured on December 6. The collision occurred between Howe Avenue and the Cap City Freeway around 4:38 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a BMW and a Ford SUV. The reporting person’s vehicle, although drivable, was said to smell like smoke and was transported to a safe location.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton police investigating crash, closes roads

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in West Sacramento

A two-vehicle crash in West Sacramento on December 6 caused trauma to a passenger in one of the vehicles. The accident happened along eastbound I-80 just west of the Enterprise Boulevard off-ramp at about 3:07 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that it involved a Nissan pickup as well as a Toyota truck.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
LINDA, CA
ABC10

Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Pedestrian Injured in Traffic Crash Hospitalized

Traffic Crash on Rio Linda Boulevard Hospitalizes Pedestrian. A Sacramento pedestrian was struck and injured in a traffic crash recently, which resulted in hospitalization for major injuries. The accident occurred along Rio Linda Boulevard between Lampasas and Eleanor avenues, with no time being given. The Sacramento Police Department announced a road closure in the area and advised motorists to use an alternate route. An investigation by local authorities is being conducted to understand how the accident occurred and to place fault.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3 hospitalized in explosion at Stockton apartment building

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were hospitalized after an explosion in Stockton around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Stockton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the explosion in the 6400 block of Inglewood Ave. PG&E is shutting down power in the are for the...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Second arrest made in connection to deadly East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers made a second arrest in connection to a killing that happened near an East Sacramento tennis club in October.  The shooting happened on Oct. 20 near 39th and N streets, and according to police, it started as a robbery. Police said the two suspects followed the victim […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases video of incident where man became unresponsive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of an incident where a man appeared to become unresponsive during a struggle to arrest him. Deputies said they responded to Whisperwillow Drive around 5:30 Tuesday morning when a resident called to report someone was underneath their work vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead, Thursday. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to officials.
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

