Traffic Crash on Rio Linda Boulevard Hospitalizes Pedestrian. A Sacramento pedestrian was struck and injured in a traffic crash recently, which resulted in hospitalization for major injuries. The accident occurred along Rio Linda Boulevard between Lampasas and Eleanor avenues, with no time being given. The Sacramento Police Department announced a road closure in the area and advised motorists to use an alternate route. An investigation by local authorities is being conducted to understand how the accident occurred and to place fault.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO