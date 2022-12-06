Read full article on original website
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Between Two Vehicles Causes Injuries
Marconi Avenue Injury Crash Involved Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run on Marconi Avenue in Sacramento left at least one person injured on December 6. The collision occurred between Howe Avenue and the Cap City Freeway around 4:38 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a BMW and a Ford SUV. The reporting person’s vehicle, although drivable, was said to smell like smoke and was transported to a safe location.
Stockton police investigating crash, closes roads
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in West Sacramento
A two-vehicle crash in West Sacramento on December 6 caused trauma to a passenger in one of the vehicles. The accident happened along eastbound I-80 just west of the Enterprise Boulevard off-ramp at about 3:07 p.m. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that it involved a Nissan pickup as well as a Toyota truck.
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said. It was around 10:55 […]
CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda
LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Injured in Traffic Crash Hospitalized
Traffic Crash on Rio Linda Boulevard Hospitalizes Pedestrian. A Sacramento pedestrian was struck and injured in a traffic crash recently, which resulted in hospitalization for major injuries. The accident occurred along Rio Linda Boulevard between Lampasas and Eleanor avenues, with no time being given. The Sacramento Police Department announced a road closure in the area and advised motorists to use an alternate route. An investigation by local authorities is being conducted to understand how the accident occurred and to place fault.
Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard. The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
3 hospitalized in explosion at Stockton apartment building
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were hospitalized after an explosion in Stockton around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Stockton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the explosion in the 6400 block of Inglewood Ave. PG&E is shutting down power in the are for the...
Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe...
KCRA.com
CHP: 3-year-old boy seriously injured in Rocklin-area rollover highway crash
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a rollover highway crash in Placer County, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn division. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Avenue in the Rocklin area, CHP said. Both the toddler...
Fire officials: Drivers stuck in cars after power lines topple down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people are trapped inside of their cars after power lines toppled in Sacramento County, fire officials said. According to crews with the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento, multiple power lines came down around 8:45 a.m. Saturday near Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The lines...
Second arrest made in connection to deadly East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers made a second arrest in connection to a killing that happened near an East Sacramento tennis club in October. The shooting happened on Oct. 20 near 39th and N streets, and according to police, it started as a robbery. Police said the two suspects followed the victim […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
2 People Injured Seriously In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Rocklin (Rocklin, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday afternoon in Rocklin. Officials confirmed that two people were seriously injured due to the accident.
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting woman outside of Stockton Target
STOCKTON, Calif. — An anonymous tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers led to the arrest Friday of a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone, according to the Stockton Police Department. The assault happened in the parking lot of a Target store on the 4700 block...
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases video of incident where man became unresponsive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of an incident where a man appeared to become unresponsive during a struggle to arrest him. Deputies said they responded to Whisperwillow Drive around 5:30 Tuesday morning when a resident called to report someone was underneath their work vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead, Thursday. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to officials.
