No. 7/9 Men’s Ice Hockey Defeats Cornell in OT Thriller Before Falling to Colgate in Back-and-Forth Affair

Read full article on original website
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: an end of 2022 surge on the horizon?
It’s certainly been the definition of an up-and-down beginning to the season for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (5-4). Losing to Colgate and Bryant at home, but beating an experienced Notre Dame program on the road? Yep, that just about summarizes the 2022-2023 season up to this point for the Orange.
Daily Orange
Beat writers agree Syracuse will handle Georgetown at the Dome
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse extended its winning streak to two with a 29-point win over Oakland on Tuesday night. Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards recorded efficient performances, each scoring 18 points in 23 minutes, and SU’s reserves ate most of the second-half minutes in the Orange’s first blowout victory in over two weeks. SU used an 18-0 first-half run to seal the game’s outcome after the Grizzlies as late as midway through the first frame.
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got an exercise in recognizing defenses in Orange’s win over Oakland
Syracuse, N.Y. – It might have seemed like Syracuse had all the answers in its 95-66 demolition of Oakland on Tuesday night. But Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz missed one part of a multiple-choice question in the 95-66 blowout victory at the JMA Wireless Dome.
College Football Program Lost Its Offensive, Defensive Coordinators Today
Thursday has been a tough day for the Syracuse football program. Not only did it lose defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska, but it just lost offensive coordinator Robert Anae as well. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Anae is leaving Syracuse to be NC State's offensive coordinator. This means that...
SU players stunned over losing 2 coordinators in 1 day: ‘Crazy world we live in’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators Thursday within 12 hours as both Robert Anae and Tony White are reportedly headed to new posts. White will go to Nebraska to join Matt Rhule’s staff as defensive coordinator. Anae is staying within the ACC and...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Georgetown | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball looks to keep the streak alive when they host the Georgetown Hoyas at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 10 (12/10/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on local ABC channels and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
orangefizz.net
Star Syracuse Players Release Cryptic Tweets Following Tony White’s Departure
The heart and soul of Syracuse’s miraculous three-year defensive turnaround is gone. Nebraska poached Tony White from SU yesterday and its left the program in an unstable state. The Orange’s 3-3-5 system was nothing short of terrific since 2020 when White arrived from Arizona State. The defensive guru was nominated as a finalist for assistant of the year in college football and with good reason. White has directed three different top-20 defense despite a rotating cast of characters, injuries, and even though the roster didn’t really fit his scheme very well.
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
Tony White Leaving Syracuse for Nebraska’s Defensive Coordinator Job
Syracuse football is in the need of a new defensive coordinator. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Nebraska is hiring Tony White to be its defensive coordinator. White has been instrumental in implementing the 3-3-5 defense at Syracuse over the last few seasons, making the Orange one of the better ...
Syracuse offers ex-Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford. He’s the face of a viral NIL deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The star of a viral Nebraska air conditioning commercial has received an offer from Syracuse football. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2, departing the Nebraska program which just named Matt Rhule its new head coach. Crawford redshirted the...
Jason Beck Promoted to Offensive Coordinator
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Syracuse football has already replaced Robert Anae as offensive coordinator. Jason Beck, who was the quarterbacks coach this past season, is expected to lead the Orange offense moving forward according to the report. This is much needed ...
orangefizz.net
What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?
Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in The Pinstripe Bowl prediction and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange played their way into a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl, and they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse’s 7-5 regular season began with a six-game winning streak, featured five losses in a row and ended with a victory over Boston College. Minnesota is 8-4 and has won four of its last five contests.
Syracuse football roster breakdown: Predicting where Orange stands at each position next season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers said Monday he “absolutely” sees Syracuse football’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl appearance as a preseason game for 2023. It makes sense. Syracuse looks to return a decent chunk of its starters, save for a few key players. Bowl games tend to see a lot of new faces on the field and give a good look toward the future.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse announces next round of renovations for JMA Wireless Dome
Operation: Dome Renovation officially reached its next phase. On Tuesday afternoon, Syracuse University Athletics announced it will be focusing on installing upgraded chairback seating and introducing “new premium offerings” throughout the JMA Wireless Dome as part of SU’s JMA Wireless Dome Transformation Project, according to a cuse.com press release.
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
Former Star Gazette building sells for $190K in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Star Gazette building in downtown Elmira has sold for almost $200,000, according to the real estate transaction. The building on East Gray and Baldwin Streets in downtown Elmira sold for $190,000, according to the transaction listing from the first week of December. The buyer was Giuseppe Holding, LLC, based […]
Comments / 0