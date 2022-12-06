Read full article on original website
LIVE: Ronaldo Benched Again As Portugal Faces Morocco
Morocco will look to continue its Cinderella run against a Portuguese side that’s hitting its stride without its legend in the lineup. Follow along.
Spain hosts EU-Med summit to discuss energy crisis
MADRID (AP) — Leaders or representatives of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries planned to meet Friday in Spain, with the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine likely to top the agenda. The EU-Med9 meeting in the eastern port city of Alicante brings together the leaders...
Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on site and then took him out on a stretcher, said Keir Radnedge, a veteran British sports journalist who was working nearby at the time. The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death. “We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes,” it said in a statement.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: U.S. announces new military aid for Kyiv
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Famed Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies In Qatar
The former Sports Illustrated writer and fierce critic of Qatari rulers died during a match after reportedly feeling unwell.
Tens of thousands descend on Bangladesh capital for massive rally calling on PM to quit
Tens of thousands of supporters of Bangladesh‘s main opposition party arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to stage a rally to demand prime minister Sheikh Hasina‘s resignation.Chants of “Down with Hasina” and “Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief” reverberated in the capital’s Golapbagh sports ground as supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, raised demands of installing a caretaker government before the next general election to be held in 2024.Seven BNP lawmakers at the rally announced their resignations from parliament.Ms Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for...
UK cost-of-living woes stir push for more free school meals
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — As the school bell rings, dozens of children begin filing into the canteen at Hillstone Primary School. The day’s offering, a roast dinner, is a popular one, and many are eager to tuck into their plates of turkey slices, roasted potatoes, broccoli and gravy.
