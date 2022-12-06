Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson & More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute To Kirstie Alley After Sudden Passing

mega

Hollywood is remembering Kirstie Alley .

On Monday, December 5, the Cheers actress' children, William True and Lillie Parker , announced her tragic passing age 71 from colon cancer . In the hours after the news broke, her former costars and fellow celebrities paid tribute to Alley and her work.

"I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her," Kelsey Grammer , who played psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the hit NBC sitcom, said in a statement.

Another Cheers alum, Ted Danson , took time to remember the Emmy Award-winning star, who portrayed corporate executive Rebecca Howe , whom he worked with for nearly six years while starring as bar owner Sam Malone .

"I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers . It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it," he explained of Alley.

"Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny," he adoringly continued. "She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Another cast member of the iconic '80s show, Rhea Perlman , added, "Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers ."

"She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house , with treasure hunts that she created," the Matilda actress, who played Carla Tortelli on the series, said of her late costar. "She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I've never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I'm going to miss her very, very much."

Alley's close friend and Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo to Instagram of the two of them starring on the Fox show Scream Queens together with a caption which read, "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died."

"She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life," the Freaky Friday star noted. "She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

Tim Allen , Alley's costar in the 1997 film For Richer or Poorer, also took to Twitter to express his grief. "A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family," he sadly penned.

