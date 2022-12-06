Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Warriors' Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit; team says it did 'due diligence' before signing him
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont by three former students, who allege that the school showed a "deliberate indifference" to "student-on-student harrassment and sexual assault." Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The Warriors...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson explains last-second 360 windmill dunk against Suns: ‘Got carried away a little bit
Zion Williamson dunked the ball with only seconds remaining in the game against the Phoenix Suns Friday night, angering members of the Suns.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Division III Grinnell takes 111 shots in single game, all 3-pointers, to set NCAA record
Division III Grinnell took 111 shots against Emmaus Bible College on Thursday and every single one of the shots were 3-point attempts. The Pioneers' 111 attempted 3-pointers set the NCAA single-game record for most 3-point attempts in a game. What's more, they connected on 40 of them, shooting a respectably...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
Big Ten admits refs made mistake that cost Rutgers in wild loss to Ohio State
When Selection Sunday comes around, Rutgers hopes it will not be bemoaning a missed call. The Big Ten acknowledged that play should have been stopped prior to Ohio State nailing a game-winning 3-pointer Thursday night that bumped the No. 25 Buckeyes over Rutgers, 67-66, in Columbus. Rutgers (6-3) was up two in the closing seconds when Bruce Thornton brought the ball down the court after a missed free throw. Thornton, well covered, dumped it off to Tanner Holden, who knocked down the game-winner and set off pandemonium. Missed to everyone — the refs included — was the fact Holden had been out of...
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 21 Creighton
The BYU men's basketball team is looking for a bounce-back win over no. 21 Creighton after suffering consecutive losses to South Dakota and UVU. BYU and Creighton will tip off on Saturday night at 7 PM PST or 8 PM MDT. The game will be played in Las Vegas at Michelob ULTRA Arena as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
In a battle between the top two scorers in the NBA -- not to mention two of the greatest players on Earth -- the game was decided by, of all people, George Hill and Brook Lopez. After trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, Giannis Antetokounmpo...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Lions favored over 10-2 Vikings: Dan Campbell 'shocked' by historic Vegas line, but here's why it makes sense
If you were anything like me, your eyebrows raised considerably when you saw the 5-7 Detroit Lions jump out as the betting favorite against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings for their divisional showdown in Week 14. After all, this makes the Vikings the first team since the 1970 merger to be eight or more games over .500 and still be considered an underdog against a club with a losing record (excluding teams resting starters).
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Works off to side Thursday
Goedert (shoulder) was spotted working out off to the side at Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Since he's only missed three games thus far since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 16, Goedert won't be eligible to begin taking part in practice with the Eagles' healthy players until after Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Based on what he was able to do off to the side Thursday -- Tolentino notes that Goedert looked "very smooth" while running sprints and cutting around cones -- the tight end looks like he'll be ready to mix back into drills next week and potentially return from IR in advance of the Eagles' Dec. 18 game in Chicago. None of the Eagles' three tight ends (Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson) have been overly involved in the passing attack in Goedert's absence the past three games; instead, No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins (shoulder) has been the main beneficiary of Goedert's vacated target volume.
CBS Sports
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Cincinnati Bearcats haven't won a contest against the Xavier Musketeers since Dec. 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Bearcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Xavier at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
