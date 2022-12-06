ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz

When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not, mid-tier DFS play for Wednesday

Tuesday's main slate was an exciting one. LeBron James returned home to Ohio hoping to take down his old team, but Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst nipped that in the bud. The Dallas Mavericks capped off the night by edging out the Denver Nuggets by one point, but Luka Doncic's triple-double performance wasn't the only thing fantasy mangers should be taking note of from that matchup. Wednesday's 11-game slate is on the way and we'll review who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS play here.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss

Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday

Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Smoothie King Center. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.35 points per matchup.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work

Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice

Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy