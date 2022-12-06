Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Golden State Warriors Assign Three Players To G League On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have assigned James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not, mid-tier DFS play for Wednesday
Tuesday's main slate was an exciting one. LeBron James returned home to Ohio hoping to take down his old team, but Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst nipped that in the bud. The Dallas Mavericks capped off the night by edging out the Denver Nuggets by one point, but Luka Doncic's triple-double performance wasn't the only thing fantasy mangers should be taking note of from that matchup. Wednesday's 11-game slate is on the way and we'll review who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS play here.
Wizards And Pacers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury repots and starting lineups.
Jazz Land Hawks’ Trae Young In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA is an unpredictable place. Yet, somehow, we dismiss possibilities as being unrealistic. The Utah Jazz being better than the Atlanta Hawks wasn’t on the list of projections at the start of the season. Unrealistic. It’s the crutch of the unimaginative. A player sprouting wings and playing in...
Bear hugs no match for Duke basketball product's beast mode
Thanks partly to the increasingly unguardable moves from the 6-foot-6, 285-pound power forward Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-8) have won five straight for the first time since their No. 1 overall draft pick was still a Duke basketball commit in 2018. Following a 104-98 home win over the...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
CBS Sports
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
In a battle between the top two scorers in the NBA -- not to mention two of the greatest players on Earth -- the game was decided by, of all people, George Hill and Brook Lopez. After trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, Giannis Antetokounmpo...
CBS Sports
Pelicans vs. Pistons: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Detroit might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Smoothie King Center. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.35 points per matchup.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
The Way Too Early List of Coaches to Replace Nate McMillan
Ranking five preliminary candidates to replace Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
Jazz Update Conley & Markkanen's Status for Timberwolves Matchup
The Utah Jazz take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Rudy Gobert's homecoming.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-76ers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
Comments / 0