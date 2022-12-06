ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro taps longtime aides to top jobs in governor’s office

By MARC LEVY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is tapping longtime aides to take top positions in his office weeks before he is sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, as he prepares to leave the attorney general’s office for a sprawling administration that runs the nation’s fifth-most populous state.

Shapiro said in a statement Tuesday that Uri Monson will be his top fiscal officer as budget secretary and Jennifer Selber will be his top lawyer as general counsel. Shapiro has also named his campaign manager, Dana Fritz, as his chief of staff atop a state government of roughly 80,000 employees that doles out more than $100 billion a year in state and federal money.

Shapiro, who is finishing his sixth year as state attorney general, will be sworn in Jan. 17.

Fritz, 32, goes back a decade with Shapiro, helping him campaign for Montgomery County commissioner in 2012 before she held senior positions in his three successful campaigns for state attorney general and governor. In between, she worked as a top deputy for communications under Shapiro in the attorney general’s office.

Selber, 52, is currently Shapiro’s executive deputy attorney general in charge of the office’s criminal division and has been by Shapiro’s side in announcing the office’s biggest cases.

Selber oversees 13 sections and more than 500 agents, lawyers and administrative staff in the criminal division, Shapiro’s campaign said. Before that, she was chief of the homicide unit in the district attorney’s office in Philadelphia, the nation’s sixth-most populous city.

The Office of General Counsel houses dozens of lawyers in about 30 state agencies and often goes to court on the state’s behalf, particularly when the attorney general’s office declines the task or delegates it.

Monson, 53, worked with Shapiro in Montgomery County as the chief financial officer of the state’s third-most populous county.

Before that, he ran the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, which the state created to oversee Philadelphia’s finances. Currently, he is deputy superintendent for operations at the $4.4 billion Philadelphia school district, the state’s largest, after six-plus years as the district’s chief financial officer.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Fritz’s age is 32, not 42.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter: http://twitter.com/timelywriter

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NH lawsuit targets voucher-like program used by 3K students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The leader of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing to stop public dollars from being spent to fund private schools through the Education Freedom Account program. The lawsuit in Merrimack County Superior Court this week seeks an injunction to stop the voucher-like program that began last year, contending it violates the New Hampshire Constitution. Deb Howes, president of the American Federation of Teachers New Hampshire, said the program runs afoul of the constitution because money from New Hampshire’s education trust fund is specifically set aside for public education and cannot be used for private purposes. “The state specifically earmarked this money for public education. Instead, the state is stealing from public school students in plain sight to pay for its private voucher program,” she said in a statement.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August. It came as federal authorities charged three of the self-declared prophet’s wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have court hearings scheduled next week. Moretta Rose Johnson is awaiting extradition from Washington state. The FBI affidavit filed in the women’s case centers on Samuel Bateman, who proclaimed himself a prophet in 2019. Authorities wrote that Bateman orchestrated sexual acts involving minors and gave wives as gifts to his male followers, claiming to do so on orders from the “Heavenly Father.” The men supported Bateman financially and gave him their own wives and young daughters as wives.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company on Thursday estimated the spill’s size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. “People are sometimes not aware of of the havoc that these things can wreak until the disaster happens,” said Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club’s state chapter.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy