ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz

In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated

The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments

Last month, the Washington Post released a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing alongside a group of white students seemingly trying to block black students from entering North Little Rock High School. The photo was released around the time that the Kyrie Iring controversy was the most talked-about topic in the NBA.  Irving’s name was […] The post LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Cody Bellinger will regain MVP form with Cubs

Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a deal following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the outfielder. Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has struggled mightily from an offensive standpoint over the past two seasons. People around the MLB world are unsure of what to expect from Bellinger heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers

PHILADELPHIA — De’Anthony Melton proved to be the most hardcore LA Clippers fan ever in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Philadelphia 76ers guard revealed his LAC fandom earlier in the day before playing a key part in an overtime win for the Sixers. With 33 points, eight 3-pointers in 12 attempts […] The post De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to exceed expectations this season. Before the 2022-23 campaign began, many assumed that the team would be in the running for generational 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama. However, this has not been the case more than one-quarter of the way through the regular season. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander […] The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love

The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory

In one of the wackiest games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (13-12), 133-122, on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers erased multiple double-digit deficits — including by 18 in the fourth quarter and 9 with 29 seconds left in regulation — thanks to […] The post 4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

4 reasons why Warriors must level up to compete with Celtics in potential NBA Finals rematch

No one would be surprised if the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off in an NBA Finals rematch come June. But that distinct possibility says much more about the Celtics’ continued improvement and overall parity of the Western Conference this season than the Warriors living up to the standard they set last season […] The post 4 reasons why Warriors must level up to compete with Celtics in potential NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s daughter adorably busts out the Griddy after Memphis blow out Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off another big win on Wednesday night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-102. There were celebrations all around after the victory, and as expected, the players busted out the Griddy after another W. What turned out to be an adorable surprise is how Ja Morant’s daughter Kaari joined the rest of the squad in getting down.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raptors’ stance on potential trades amid so-so season

The Toronto Raptors have been painfully mediocre this season. Despite Pascal Siakam’s continued ascent to stardom, the team has struggled to find any form of consistency this season. A struggling core, multiple injuries, and a weak bench all contributed to Toronto’s .500 record 26 games into the season. As everyone knows, mediocrity is an NBA team’s worst enemy.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to death of Grant Wahl at the World Cup

The tragic passing of U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl while covering the World Cup has sent shockwaves across the sports world. Among those that Wahl had encountered and covered throughout his illustrious career was none other than a teenage LeBron James. Wahl was behind James’ now-iconic Sports Illustrated cover labeling him “The Chosen One”, spending […] The post LeBron James reacts to death of Grant Wahl at the World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma trade offer Suns must make that Wizards can’t turn down

In we’re being real here, the Washington Wizards entered this season with little to no expectations. The Eastern Conference is too stacked for Washington to legitimately compete for a top-six or even a top-eight spot, but they were off to an incredible start at 10-7. Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, and Kyle Kuzma have all been […] The post Kyle Kuzma trade offer Suns must make that Wizards can’t turn down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy