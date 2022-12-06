Read full article on original website
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments
Last month, the Washington Post released a 1957 photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing alongside a group of white students seemingly trying to block black students from entering North Little Rock High School. The photo was released around the time that the Kyrie Iring controversy was the most talked-about topic in the NBA. Irving’s name was […] The post LeBron James doubles down on Jerry Jones comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Cody Bellinger will regain MVP form with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a deal following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the outfielder. Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has struggled mightily from an offensive standpoint over the past two seasons. People around the MLB world are unsure of what to expect from Bellinger heading into 2023.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid sounds off after avoiding disastrous collapse vs. Lakers
PHILADELPHIA — The likelihood of the Philadelphia 76ers losing in their recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers was too close for comfort. The Sixers had an 18-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and ended up having to defeat the Lakers in overtime by a score of 133-122.
De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers
PHILADELPHIA — De’Anthony Melton proved to be the most hardcore LA Clippers fan ever in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Philadelphia 76ers guard revealed his LAC fandom earlier in the day before playing a key part in an overtime win for the Sixers. With 33 points, eight 3-pointers in 12 attempts […] The post De’Anthony Melton reveals 1 major factor that fueled career night vs. LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to exceed expectations this season. Before the 2022-23 campaign began, many assumed that the team would be in the running for generational 2023 prospect Victor Wembanyama. However, this has not been the case more than one-quarter of the way through the regular season. The Thunder, led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander […] The post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s true feelings on Thunder’s rebuild amid MVP campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love
The Golden State Warriors may have begun the 2022-23 season with uneven performances uncharacteristic of the defending champions, but Stephen Curry remains on top of his game. In fact, one can argue that he’s playing the best basketball of his career at the moment. Through 23 games played, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, […] The post Stephen Curry fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Warriors fans will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory
In one of the wackiest games of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (13-12), 133-122, on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Lakers erased multiple double-digit deficits — including by 18 in the fourth quarter and 9 with 29 seconds left in regulation — thanks to […] The post 4 instant reactions to Lakers vs. Sixers: LA’s loss is a moral victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 reasons why Warriors must level up to compete with Celtics in potential NBA Finals rematch
No one would be surprised if the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off in an NBA Finals rematch come June. But that distinct possibility says much more about the Celtics’ continued improvement and overall parity of the Western Conference this season than the Warriors living up to the standard they set last season […] The post 4 reasons why Warriors must level up to compete with Celtics in potential NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s daughter adorably busts out the Griddy after Memphis blow out Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off another big win on Wednesday night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-102. There were celebrations all around after the victory, and as expected, the players busted out the Griddy after another W. What turned out to be an adorable surprise is how Ja Morant’s daughter Kaari joined the rest of the squad in getting down.
Immanuel Quickley’s 6-word reaction to ongoing trade rumors
The New York Knicks have been the definition of an average team this season. At 13-13, the team owns the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They’re not quite bad enough to have a shot at landing a top prospect, but they’re not good enough to win a playoff series at this juncture, either.
RUMOR: Raptors’ stance on potential trades amid so-so season
The Toronto Raptors have been painfully mediocre this season. Despite Pascal Siakam’s continued ascent to stardom, the team has struggled to find any form of consistency this season. A struggling core, multiple injuries, and a weak bench all contributed to Toronto’s .500 record 26 games into the season. As everyone knows, mediocrity is an NBA team’s worst enemy.
Clippers star John Wall reveals true feelings on Wizards ahead of return to Washington
Saturday’s game is going to be extra special for John Wall. Not only will he be facing his former team, the Washington Wizards, for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, but the fact that he will be returning to D.C. has brought back a lot of fond memories for the 32-year-old veteran.
LeBron James reacts to death of Grant Wahl at the World Cup
The tragic passing of U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl while covering the World Cup has sent shockwaves across the sports world. Among those that Wahl had encountered and covered throughout his illustrious career was none other than a teenage LeBron James. Wahl was behind James’ now-iconic Sports Illustrated cover labeling him “The Chosen One”, spending […] The post LeBron James reacts to death of Grant Wahl at the World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma trade offer Suns must make that Wizards can’t turn down
In we’re being real here, the Washington Wizards entered this season with little to no expectations. The Eastern Conference is too stacked for Washington to legitimately compete for a top-six or even a top-eight spot, but they were off to an incredible start at 10-7. Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, and Kyle Kuzma have all been […] The post Kyle Kuzma trade offer Suns must make that Wizards can’t turn down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
