ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Gould Standard: Playing Favorites. Georgia and Michigan Will Try to Buck Upset Trend.

By Herb Gould
TMGSports
TMGSports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bv7Od_0jZDnn7Y00

If ever there was a year where the simple solution is also the best solution, this college football season is it.

Georgia vs. Michigan.

Two unbeaten champions from the two most notoriously best conferences. No other unbeaten teams to question the system.

And college football, which seems to delight in making the simple complicated, may get there yet.

Although Ohio State and TCU may have something to say about that.

In a way, I hope they do. Because it’s kind of fun to, you know, watch games that come with surprises.

Las Vegas bookmakers, who favor the Dawgs and the Wolverines by at least a touchdown, have made their point about the best bets.

Face it. Georgia has been the team all season by a wide margin. If anti-trust law applied to college football rosters, the Justice Department would be camped out in Athens.

And yet. . . what is the Dawgs’ best win outside the state of Georgia? They did not beat an SEC team that won more conference games than it lost when they crossed their state line.

Once again, when Georgia takes on Ohio State in Atlanta—a neutral site!—it will be playing its ninth game in the Peachy State.

So the Dawgs have got that going for them.

Meanwhile, Michigan, which was written off due to its lame nonconference schedule, faces TCU, which is still being written off for its narrow escapes and dubious schedule.

So. . . the Wolverines-Horned Frogs matchup is a game between disrespected (in their minds) teams—although Michigan has gone from disrespected to the team that has dethroned Ohio State as the perennial power in the Big Ten.

If you're a fan of disrespect. . . Advantage, TCU.

And by the way, Ohio State now gets to play the disrespect card, too.

Do not underestimate the importance of that.

If there is one thing we learned from the final stages of this regular season, it is that being favored to win doesn’t always translate into winning.

Just ask Ohio State, TCU, USC and Clemson. And LSU. And. . .

In other words, the supposed best teams in the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, ACC and SEC West all suffered surprising late-season stumbles.

That’s why I like college football. You never know what you're going to see.

And that’s why I don’t put too much stock in committees deciding which teams are best. I much prefer to let players and coaches decide that.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WolverineDigest

McNamara Opens Up About Michigan Experience

Although former University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a new home in Iowa, it's clear that there's still some bitterness about the way things transpired during his time in Ann Arbor. Losing your starting role to a younger guy is never an easy pill to swallow, but McNamara...
ANN ARBOR, MI
atozsports.com

College football legend Tim Tebow speaks on Vols QB Hendon Hooker’s character

College football legend Tim Tebow shared some powerful words about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker on Thursday night during an appearance on ESPN. Tebow appeared on ESPN, alongside former Baylor/NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, to reveal the order of finish for the Heisman candidates that weren’t named finalists. Hooker,...
NASHVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent.  That may be the case for the majority of ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message

NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

CBS Analyst Predicting Major College Football Playoff Upset

The College Football Playoff is still a few weeks away, but one analyst is already calling for a major upset. CBS sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the reigning champions. Sallee thinks the Georgia Bulldogs secondary will be the downfall for Kirby Smart and company.
COLUMBUS, OH
Field & Stream

Is This 160-Class Georgia Giant an Antlered Doe?

A Georgia hunter shot the biggest deer of his life on November 11, but while he was en route to the butcher, he was shocked to realize that it didn’t have any male sex organs. “I was talking to my taxidermist on the phone, and I told him that the tarsal glands were white and didn’t have any odor at all,” Justin Buchanan of Reynolds, Georgia told F&S. “He said, ‘You didn’t shoot a doe with antlers did you?’”
REYNOLDS, GA
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
448
Followers
531
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy