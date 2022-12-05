Read full article on original website
swineweb.com
2023 Swine Hall of Farme Inductee: William “Bill” Prestage
Prestage Farms is a multi-generational family-owned and operated turkey and pork producer and processor. Our foundation was laid with the innovative turkey production practices that Bill Prestage pioneered in the 1960s in a business that came to be known as Carroll’s Foods. These innovations included housing animals inside to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for their healthy growth, establishing mutually beneficial contracting relationships with local growers, and creating a vertically integrated production process to ensure consistently high-quality products that customers could trust. Bill Prestage eventually made these practices the cornerstone of his own turkey production business—in 1983, he and his wife, Marsha, and their sons Scott and John established Prestage Farms.
swineweb.com
A storied career in the Swine Industry, with Dr. Scott Dee.
Dr. Scott Dee will be transitioning in retirement at Pipestone. During the transition, he will be staying with Pipestone and focusing on a subset of specific projects, including feed risk, US SHIP, and our IMAGINE AMR study. It’s been a great 35 year run for Dr. Dee. We discuss stand...
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
swineweb.com
Eurofins: Providing Comprehensive Livestock Genomics Services
Multiple Eurofins labs globally support the agricultural, livestock and pig industries. Our work in service to our clients ranges from feed testing, to genetics, disease surveillance and animal health. Whatever your needs, our mission is to help your business succeed. As a company of entrepreneurs, we constantly innovate, listen to our clients, and focus on the needs of the livestock industry.
ScienceBlog.com
How you help a child go to sleep is related to their behavioral development
A group of international researchers examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child’s temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
DVM 360
Raising the profile for more veterinary rehabilitation and sports medicine doctors
Matthew Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVA, CCMT, a sports medicine and rehabilitation specialist, aimed to raise awareness for the role during a presentation at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California. All doctors are specialists. They study medicine, they become experts on all aspects of the body...
