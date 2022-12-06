ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sentence was handed down Friday that included a fine and a settlement for Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha-based food processing company, for falsifying information about its grading records. In addition to a year of probation, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Sandy

Sweet, playful, and full of life, this striking gal is looking for someone to give her a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Sandy, an almost 2 years old Border Collie and Shepherd mix from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is spayed, up to date with her vaccinations, microchipped, given flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, as well as dewormed – she has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption! Sandy is a friendly dog that would do best in a family that already has canine(s) in the home, but needs an adult-only home.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Student crossing concern in west Omaha

Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 18 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

The Fund provides wounded Army Ranger unexpected support

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a gray and chilly Friday afternoon, you won’t find Kyle and Taylor Emmons complaining about the weather. Not after what they’ve been through since his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan nearly ten years ago. “It probably took a good year or two to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News WOWT Live at 10 - VOD - clipped version

Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 17 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman hurt in Omaha fire

6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in December in Omaha

Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Menards...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Emily's Thursday evening forecast

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: 8 hours ago. Menards...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads

The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
OMAHA, NE

