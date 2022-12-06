Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
WOWT
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sentence was handed down Friday that included a fine and a settlement for Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha-based food processing company, for falsifying information about its grading records. In addition to a year of probation, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered Nebraska...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Sandy
Sweet, playful, and full of life, this striking gal is looking for someone to give her a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Sandy, an almost 2 years old Border Collie and Shepherd mix from Lincoln, Nebraska. She is spayed, up to date with her vaccinations, microchipped, given flea, tick, and heartworm preventative, as well as dewormed – she has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption! Sandy is a friendly dog that would do best in a family that already has canine(s) in the home, but needs an adult-only home.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
WOWT
Saved by plasma after bad crash, Omaha woman now urges community to donate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elyse Kenny was 17 years old in 2008, when she crashed her car into a tree. She says she is alive today because of plasma. The impact of the crash shattered her femurs, knees, and ankles. “I did not walk unassisted for about a year,” Kenny...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 18 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
klkntv.com
Dogs rescued from illegal breeder soon up for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dogs rescued from an illegal breeder in Lancaster County will soon be up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. On Thursday, a judge gave ownership of the 28 abused dogs to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which then released the dogs to the humane society.
WOWT
The Fund provides wounded Army Ranger unexpected support
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a gray and chilly Friday afternoon, you won’t find Kyle and Taylor Emmons complaining about the weather. Not after what they’ve been through since his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan nearly ten years ago. “It probably took a good year or two to...
WOWT
6 News WOWT Live at 10 - VOD - clipped version
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 17 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
WOWT
Woman hurt in Omaha fire
6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in December in Omaha
Each month brings unique opportunities to make memories in Omaha. Of course, December is the month of holiday fun, and Omaha brings the merriment. If you’ve missed an event below, no worries; add it to your calendar for next year. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Menards...
WOWT
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
WOWT
Omaha residents raise concern for lack of school zone signs near Millard North High intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each day from her post at Flowerama, Maureen Holst sees the crush of kids coming and going from Millard North High School. The flower shop where she works sits right next to 144th and Pacific streets. ”It’s very scary for those children, young kids to be...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
WOWT
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: 8 hours ago. Menards...
WOWT
Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at...
doniphanherald.com
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
