alabamanews.net
44th Annual Holiday Holiday Underway in Selma
If you’re looking for unique gift item for someone on your list. You might want to head over to Selma — for the 44th annual Holiday House. Holiday House is an arts and crafts sale — that’s become an annual holiday tradition — here in the Selma community.
elmoreautauganews.com
Wetumpka High Theatre Guild Presents ‘Elf the Musical’
Tickets sold at the door only. We are now accepting cash and card for tickets and concessions!! Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Performances will be at Wetumpka High School.
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville hosts Christmas parade
Mr. and Miss Homecoming 2022, Jamarrian Wilson and Candace Brown represented The Calhoun School atop a Jeep Wrangler in the Town of Hayneville’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3. Hayneville Mayor Jimmy Davis said the parade was well-attended and enjoyed by entrants and guests. The Town of Fort Deposit will hold a parade on Dec. 17 and White Hall citizens can enjoy the town’s parade on Dec. 24. Pictured are (left to right) Wilson and Brown.
WSFA
The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 9-11
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the second week of December. There are so many holiday events this weekend, so let’s not waste another minute. Enjoy Christmas in the capital city as the Montgomery Christmas Parade makes its way down Dexter Avenue on Friday night. There will be marching bands, entertainment, candy, and more. WSFA 12 News and The Rundown will also be in the parade. It starts at 6:15 p.m.
elmoreautauganews.com
Photos: Downtown Dickens Christmas celebrated in Wetumpka
Top Photo: Sharon Brooks, Karen and Maegan Lunde, and Mrs. Shiver were outside of The Vault Variety Store during A Downtown Dickens Christmas. A Downtown Dickens Christmas heralded the Christmas season over the weekend in Wetumpka. The City celebrated with the official Christmas Tree lighting, along with carriage rides, singers,...
luvernejournal.com
Small town drink shop brings owner Julia Kirby full-circle with community memories
Crenshaw County native Julia Kirby opened The Busy Beans in Highland Home back in June. Since then, the small-town drink shop has served hot and cold energy teas and coffees along with milkshakes — something for all ages and tastes — ever since. ‘Highland is pretty much my...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Millbrook’s Christmas Festival, Parade a Success, despite a bit of Rain
Photos by Amanda Pevey, Michael Gay and Sarah Stephens. On Saturday, the Millbrook Spirit of Christmas Committee and City Departments hosted the annual Christmas festival and parade. Vendors were set up in Village Green Park, while the parade rolled from Smokehouse BBQ on Main Street north. And while the Grinch...
elmoreautauganews.com
American Heritage Girls to place Wreaths on Graves at Brookside Memorial Gardens Dec. 17
American Heritage Girls Troop AL0125 announces Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for 10:00 am, December 17, 2022 at Brookside Memorial Gardens. The cemetery will join the more than 3,100 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach. Columbia Falls, MAINE, and Millbrook, AL — December 6, 2022...
opelikaobserver.com
Hot Dogs and Coffee Coming to Auburn
AUBURN — Want a hot dog in Auburn? A mobile food stand is coming to downtown Auburn. Doggy Dawg Bay requested a permit from the Auburn City Council to operate a mobile pushcart on North Gay Street. “I’d just like to say thanks for the opportunity to be downtown...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall opens new Roller Palace, Dec. 6
Get ready to roll, Montgomery—Eastdale Mall’s former ice rink reopens Tuesday, December 6 as a roller skating rink. Read on for the scoop. Since 1977, the center point of Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall was its ice skating rink. From weekend skate nights with friends to family outings and skating lessons, it was the place to be for locals of all ages.
Clanton Advertiser
History marker placed at Chilton County Courthouse
Commissioned in May 1943, the USS Chilton was named in recognition of the people of Chilton County for their support of the war effort through purchases of war savings bonds. During the Second World War, the crew of the USS Chilton served with distinction in the Pacific Theater of Combat. From 1943 until being decommissioned in July 1972, the USS Chilton supported military operations around the world including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Southeast Asia.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Dec. 2 to Dec. 7
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road. • Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard. • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Highway 229. • Trespassing was reported on South Tallassee Drive. • A suspicious person was reported on North Ashurst Drive. •...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Historical Society receives grant
The Pike County Historical, Genealogical & Preservation Society has been awarded a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to repair and clean the markers at Beulah Cemetery. Dianne Smith, historical, genealogical and preservation society president, said the Alabama Historical Commission administered a $2,300,000 Grant Program with funds appropriated by the...
unionspringsherald.com
ACBM celebrates 50th Anniversary
The most momentous and significant 50th Anniversary of the Alabama Conference of Black Mayors (ACBM) was held December 2-4, 2022 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Montgomery Hotel & Conference Center in Montgomery, Alabama. In attendance from Bullock County were: The Honorable City of Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark, Bullock...
alabamanews.net
What’s Next for Tornado-Ravaged Flatwood Community
Now that the shock of the EF-2 tornado that hit Montgomery County’s Flatwood community has settled in, residents are asking “What’s next?”. The tornado hit the community just outside of the Montgomery city limits just after 3AM on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Investigators say a large tree hit...
WSFA
Changes begin taking place soon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for the next two days before things change by the second half of the weekend. Highs will be well above normal in the upper 70s today and the mid-70s tomorrow. Skies today will be partly cloudy once any...
WSFA
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
alabamanews.net
Two juveniles charged in incident on Ann Street
Montgomery police have charged two juveniles in the disturbance involving shots fired on Ann Street Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the two juveniles, who have not been identified due to being under the age of 18, were taken into custody and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Pistol.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
WSFA
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
