MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the second week of December. There are so many holiday events this weekend, so let’s not waste another minute. Enjoy Christmas in the capital city as the Montgomery Christmas Parade makes its way down Dexter Avenue on Friday night. There will be marching bands, entertainment, candy, and more. WSFA 12 News and The Rundown will also be in the parade. It starts at 6:15 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO