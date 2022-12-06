Packers RB Aaron Jones named team's nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

For the second consecutive season, running back Aaron Jones is the Green Bay Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Jones didn’t win the award but was the Packers’ nominee in 2021 as well.

The annual award, which was first established in 1970, represents “the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact” and serves to recognize “an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field,” per the league’s press release.

As was the case last season, Jones will wear a special decal on his helmet for the final four games of the 2022 season. He will also be recognized during the week of the Super Bowl, with the winner of the award announced during “NFL Honors” on the Thursday before the Super Bowl.

As a nominee, Jones will receive a donation of up to $40,000 to a charity of his choice.

Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams was the winner last season. No member of the Green Bay Packers has ever won the award.

Previous Packers nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award:

Year Player Position

2014 Aaron Rodgers QB

2015 Sam Barrington LB

2016 Jayrone Elliott LB

2017 Clay Matthews LB

2018 Kenny Clark DL

2019 Blake Martinez LB

2020 Corey Linsley C

2021 Aaron Jones RB

2022 Aaron Jones RB