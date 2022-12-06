ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

•4:07 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 500 block N. Poplar St, Wellington. •5:41 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1000 block W. Shady Lane Ct, Wellington. •7:40 a.m. Jonathan W. Prewitt, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for improper left turn. •9:46 a.m. Justin...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Vickie Ann Tyrrell, 79, Wellington: April 2, 1943 – Dec. 6, 2022

Vickie Ann Tyrrell of Wellington died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born the daughter of Vilas A. and Elva L. (Thorton) Young on April 2, 1943, in Manistique, Michigan. On December 30, 1961, Vickie and Rodger Tyrrell were united in marriage in Manistique,...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Caldwell boys squeak by Oxford 49-46 in first round of Border-Queen

Sumner Newscow report — The Caldwell boys defeated Oxford 49-46 in the first round of the Border Queen Tournament held in Caldwell Tuesday evening. “This was a darn good high school basketball game,” said Kyle Green, Oxford’s head boys basketball coach. “Both teams competing for their tail ends off in the early season.”
CALDWELL, KS
Pratt Tribune

Pratt County bull rider competes in National Finals Rodeo

It’s been a long, hard season for Pratt County bull rider JR Stratford, but securing a spot as a National Finals Rodeo qualifier has made it all worthwhile for the 20-year-old from Byers, Kansas. Last Friday, Stratford said riding in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas was...
PRATT COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Court Docket: Dec. 8, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
sumnernewscow.com

Mary Lou Smock, 90, Winfield: May 2, 1932 – Dec. 5, 2022

Mary Lou Smock, 90, died peacefully Monday, December 5, 2022, at Alderbrook Village of Arkansas City. Memorial services are pending with the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foster Grandparents Program of Cowley & Butler County, donations may be left in the care of the funeral home.
WINFIELD, KS

