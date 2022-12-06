Read full article on original website
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Both Wellington basketball teams qualify for the Cheney Tournament Championship Finals
— The Wellington boys and girls basketball teams will play for the Cheney Tournament Championship. Unfortunately, the boys backed in after dropping their first game of the season, losing to Pratt 47-45. The girls defeated Pratt 51-22 in an earlier game. The schedule for Saturday’s games is below. Wellington girls...
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
•4:07 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 500 block N. Poplar St, Wellington. •5:41 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1000 block W. Shady Lane Ct, Wellington. •7:40 a.m. Jonathan W. Prewitt, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for improper left turn. •9:46 a.m. Justin...
Vickie Ann Tyrrell, 79, Wellington: April 2, 1943 – Dec. 6, 2022
Vickie Ann Tyrrell of Wellington died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born the daughter of Vilas A. and Elva L. (Thorton) Young on April 2, 1943, in Manistique, Michigan. On December 30, 1961, Vickie and Rodger Tyrrell were united in marriage in Manistique,...
Derby running back Dylan Edwards decommits from Notre Dame
After flipping his commitment from Kansas State University to Notre Dame, Derby 4-star running back, Dylan Edwards has once again reopened his recruitment.
Caldwell boys squeak by Oxford 49-46 in first round of Border-Queen
Sumner Newscow report — The Caldwell boys defeated Oxford 49-46 in the first round of the Border Queen Tournament held in Caldwell Tuesday evening. “This was a darn good high school basketball game,” said Kyle Green, Oxford’s head boys basketball coach. “Both teams competing for their tail ends off in the early season.”
Pratt County bull rider competes in National Finals Rodeo
It’s been a long, hard season for Pratt County bull rider JR Stratford, but securing a spot as a National Finals Rodeo qualifier has made it all worthwhile for the 20-year-old from Byers, Kansas. Last Friday, Stratford said riding in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas was...
Andale officials announce protocols for basketball game against Valley Center Friday night
Renwick 267 officials have announced protocols for Andale's basketball game against Valley Center scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.
Sumner County Court Docket: Dec. 8, 2022 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Derby recruit Dylan Edwards withdraws commitment from Notre Dame after Colorado offer
One of the best high school football recruits in the state has changed his mind ... again.
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are working a crash south of Wichita where one person has died.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Wichita State University hires Loren Hibbs as the Interim head baseball coach for 2023 season
Sumner Newscow report — The Wichita State University Athletic Department officially announced over social media that Loren Hibbs will be the Interim Head Baseball Coach for the 2023 season. Hibbs, the son of the late Loren and Linda (Hibbs) Robertson, is a 1979 Wellington High School graduate. The WSU...
Starlite Drive-In announces final weekend of 2022
Starlite Drive-In has announced this weekend, Dec. 9 and 10, will be their final weekend of 2022 season.
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Wichita elementary student hit by car after school, hospitalized
A Wichita girl was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car as school was letting out on Wednesday.
Mary Lou Smock, 90, Winfield: May 2, 1932 – Dec. 5, 2022
Mary Lou Smock, 90, died peacefully Monday, December 5, 2022, at Alderbrook Village of Arkansas City. Memorial services are pending with the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foster Grandparents Program of Cowley & Butler County, donations may be left in the care of the funeral home.
