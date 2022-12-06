Read full article on original website
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Toddler sippy cups sold nationwide pose lead-poisoning risk
Green Sprouts is recalling thousands of stainless steel bottles and sippy cups sold nationwide because the base of the products can break off, posing a lead-poisoning risk to children.The Asheville, North Carolina, company has received seven reports of the bottles' base breaking off, exposing a solder dot containing lead, which is toxic if ingested by young children, according to the recall notice posted on Friday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries were reported.The recall comes on the heels of a recent report by U.S. PIRG that found a high number of recalled products still on the market,...
CNBC
Children's hospitals call on Biden to declare emergency in response to 'unprecedented' RSV surge
The Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics told the Biden administration that "unprecedented levels" of RSV combined with increasing flu circulation are pushing some hospitals to the breaking point. They asked the federal government to declare an emergency to provide hospitals with added flexibility to meet the...
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Thrillist
The CDC Is Warning of a New Listeria Outbreak That's Sickened People in 6 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced details of an ongoing investigation into a multistate listeria outbreak. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS), and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are joining the CDC to continue the investigation. The group...
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
Coronavirus: New omicron subvariants account for 60% of current COVID-19 cases
Two new omicron subvariants that appear to be more adept at dodging immunity together are making up more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for 30.9% and 31.9%,...
United Furniture baron David Belford, who fired all his workers, founded charity for sick kids
The owner of United Furniture Industries has been noted for his philanthropic efforts in past years — even as he has landed in legal scraps and contentious bankruptcy proceedings, according to news reports and court documents. David Belford — who made headlines last week for abruptly yanking jobs and health insurance for his 2,700 workers — founded a charity for sick children and donated $10 million to establish a spinal cord injury research center at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center — a Columbus, Ohio facility named after Victoria’s Secret’s billionaire founder, Les Wexner. In 2008, he established the Belford Family Charitable...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
More States Are Allowing Pharmacists to Prescribe Birth Control
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmacists can now prescribe hormonal contraceptives in 20 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., giving women easier access to birth control, a new report says. Another 10 states have legislation in the works, according to research presented Monday at a meeting of the American...
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers urged to avoid Otteroo infant flotation rings
Parents and caregivers are being warned not to use the LUMI and MINI infant flotation rings sold by Otteroo Corporation. An evaluation of the devices by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found they can deflate during use or storage. As a result, the child occupant may slide out of the product into the water, leading to serious injury or death.
‘Hospitals are filling up’: The U.S. surgeon general warns a surge in viral illnesses is pushing medical facilities to the brink—and tells Americans how to stay safe
“Hospitals are filling up, children’s hospitals in particular,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
U.S. FDA to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug on priority
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions (EBS.N) said on Tuesday its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator.
Hospitals Are Now More Packed Than Ever in Pandemic
Hospitalizations have skyrocketed—and it’s not just COVID-19 causing the surge, according to CNN’s analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Only 6 percent of hospitalized patients are suffering from COVID-19, according to the data, but more than 80 percent of beds are in use across the United States, an increase of 8 percentage points in two weeks and the highest number since the pandemic’s Omicron wave. Hospitals are filling up mostly because of the flu, Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety with the American Hospital Association, told CNN on Friday. “The rates are higher because we are seeing patients with the flu in many parts of the country and that has brought a lot of older adults and some young children into the hospitals. Additionally, RSV is filling pediatric beds and cribs along with patients who are sicker now due to putting off care during Covid-19, which has required more intensive and complex care,” she said in a statement to CNN on Friday.Read it at CNN
Respiratory Illness Activity ‘Very High' in Illinois. Masks Encouraged as COVID Rises, Flu Spreads
Nationwide emergency room wait times have risen and hospitals are experiencing an increased strain on resources, with both brought on by a "tripledemic" - a term that describes a simultaneous surge in the respiratory viruses flu, COVID and RSV. With all three illnesses circulating at the same time, the director...
WebMD
Dangerous, Recalled Toys Sold Online Bring Major Safety Risks
Dec. 8, 2022 – Sarah Combs, MD, has been an attending physician in the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, for 6½ years. She knows how dangerous toys can be. She has seen the damage they can do. “Toy-related injury can mean children pick...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
Flu cases skyrocket nationwide, pushing hospitals to brink
The CDC is sounding alarms nationwide as flu cases skyrocket, pushing an already strained hospital system to its breaking point. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest updates on what doctors are saying.Dec. 3, 2022.
Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case
DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said Friday that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich — urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate the suspect following a 2021 standoff with SWAT teams that uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material, firearms and ammunition. Aldrich should have been in prison at the time of the shooting and prevented from obtaining weapons, she told The Associated Press on Friday. “Five people died,” Streltzoff said, hushing the final word. “Someone should have done something.”
