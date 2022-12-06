This 28-Year-Old Built a Side Hustle That Brings in $30,000 a Month: ‘I Only Have to Work 6 Hours a Week'

Read full article on original website
Related
Dads Are Offering Fresh Adults Some New Homeowner Advice, And It’s So Wholesome (And Informative)
"I've absolutely seen insurance payouts for loss claims originally calculated at under $7,000 increase to over $100,000 when people file their claims this way."
NBC Connecticut
Avoid Holiday Shopping Headaches: Check Third-Party Seller Policies at Checkout
If you’re shopping online this holiday season, you’re going to want to do a double check when you check out after hearing this woman’s story. Deborah Taylor reached out to our NBC Responds team near Washington, D.C. when she couldn’t get a refund for a treadmill.
Comments / 0